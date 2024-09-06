Qatar National Team Head Coach: World Cup 2026 Qualification Still Possible

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Head coach of the Qatar national team Bartolome Marquez Lopez expressed deep regret over the team's 1-3 loss to the UAE in their opening match of Group A in the third and decisive phase of qualifiers for the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Qatar now sits in last place in the group with no points, tied with North Korea and Kyrgyzstan. The UAE leads the group with three points, ahead of Uzbekistan and Iran on goal difference.

In the post-match press conference, Lopez mentioned that the team suffered from rushing their attacks and missed several scoring opportunities, which allowed their opponents to capitalize and turn the match around. He highlighted that he made timely substitutions in the second half, especially as Qatar dominated possession, praising the efforts of all players. He added that, despite their hard work, they couldn't achieve the desired result due to bad luck.

Lopez, who faced his first defeat with the 2023 Asian Cup champions, commended the young player Ibrahim Al Hassan, who scored Qatars only goal in his official debut. He noted that it is still too early to discuss the groups standings or chances of qualification, as each team has nine more matches to play, and much can change in the upcoming rounds. He affirmed that Qatar still has a chance and will focus on correcting the course for a swift recovery.

Looking ahead, Lopez said the team aims to bounce back and regain balance in their upcoming match against North Korea in Laos in five days as part of the second round. Their goal will be to secure all three points.

He added that all players gave their best during the match, and mistakes are part of football, with two goals being conceded due to losing the ball in defense.

Qatar will travel to Laos to face North Korea on Sep. 10, followed by hosting Kyrgyzstan on Oct. 10. They will then travel to Tehran to play Iran on Oct. 15 before hosting Uzbekistan on Nov. 14 to conclude the first leg.

The return leg begins with an away match against the UAE on Nov. 19, followed by hosting North Korea on Mar. 20, 2025, an away match against Kyrgyzstan on Mar. 25, 2025, and a home game against Iran on Jun. 5, 2025, before wrapping up the group stage in Tashkent against Uzbekistan on Jun. 10, 2025.

The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the World Cup, while two additional spots will be available through the playoffs (fourth round) of the Asian qualifiers, with an extra opportunity via the intercontinental playoffs.

