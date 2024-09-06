UAE President, Congo Head Of State Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 7:51 PM

UAE President Mohamed on Friday met with Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Republic of the Congo (DRC), who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The meeting explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and collaboration in various fields with the aim of promoting development and prosperity in both countries.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of President Tshisekedi and expressed his hope that it would further strengthen relations between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples. He also conveyed his wishes for continued peace, prosperity, and growth for DRC and its people.

The two leaders explored opportunities to expand cooperation in various sectors, particularly in development, the economy, trade and investment, renewable energy, and other vital areas that support the sustainable development of both nations.

They also discussed several issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation with African nations in ways that advance their mutual interests and promote development, stability, and prosperity across the continent, for the benefit of all.

President Félix Tshisekedi expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed, commending the UAE's cooperation with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its humanitarian and developmental initiatives in Africa, as well as its efforts to assist communities affected by crises worldwide.

