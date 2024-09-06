Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Leverages Real-World Evidence Capabilities To Advance Blood Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Research Insights Presented at International Gathering



FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted with participation from

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS)

that draws on its expansive informatics capabilities is being presented among the latest advances in the understanding and of blood cancers and related malignancies at the Society for Hematologic Oncology 2024 annual meeting this week in Houston.



Real-world evidence research from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is being presented at the Society for Hematologic Oncology 2024 annual meeting this week in Houston.

FCS President and Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD said, "FCS has made forward-thinking investments in the development of unique, proprietary datasets. These are now yielding significant insights that are directly informing clinical decisions and improving patient outcomes worldwide."

Earlier this year, FCS formally organized efforts to capture real-world data gleaned from caring for over one million patients, combined with industry-leading data science, to generate insights that help optimize patient care and enhance the discovery and development of new therapies.

The

FCS Real-World Evidence team

works with internal and external partners providing insights to improve treatment decisions and clinical outcomes based on evidence generated using real-world data.

"With our robust clinical and research expertise and informatics capabilities, FCS has much to contribute to our clinical understanding and practical clinical applications across the spectrum of blood cancers and diseases," said Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP , FCS

medical oncologist and hematologist. "We look forward to joining with our colleagues to improve patient experience and outcomes."

Amanda Warner, FCS director of real-world evidence, is the presenting author of a poster entitled, "Perspectives of single-center community hematologists/oncologists on minimal residual disease testing among patients with multiple myeloma." FCS co-authors include Dr. Lucio Gordan, FCS president and managing physician, Trevor Heritage, PhD , FCS senior vice president and data officer, and Amy Ming, FCS senior director of informatics. The research was conducted in partnership with Janssen Scientific Affairs, LLC.

A second poster abstract presentation will feature research results co-authored by Dr. Lucio Gordan, Dr. Gustavo Fonseca, Trevor Heritage, PhD, Amanda Warner, Amy Ming and Ernest Griffin, FCS manager of data science, entitled, "Management of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes in a large US community oncology practice: a focus on patient outcomes post erythropoiesis-stimulating agent treatment."

SOHO is the only worldwide society specific to the field of hematologic malignancies. The 2024 annual meeting will feature presentations from a multidisciplinary group of internationally recognized experts on topics encompassing leukemias, lymphomas, myeloma, myelodysplastic neoplasms, myeloproliferative neoplasms, related malignancies and developments in cellular therapy.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

