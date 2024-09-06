Yiwugo: Pearls And Silver Jewelry Take The Global Accessories Market By Storm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YIWU, China, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale in the world. As a long-standing popular export category from Yiwu to overseas markets, accessories have performed exceptionally well this year. According to Yiwugo's big data analysis, keywords like "bracelets" have topped the platform's hot search terms over the past two months, with silver jewelry and pearl accessories garnering the most attention.

Ms. Xu Yuanyuan, who has been in the silver jewelry export business for over ten years, has seen great success both online and offline internationally. Her company's design team is highly creative, frequently launching bestsellers. In response to domestic demand, Xu opened a new store in March this year, named Apotie Jewelry, specializing in original pure silver pieces.

Back in 2021, the company designed a Heart Gesture Ring, showcasing their unique ability to merge fashion and sentiment in jewelry design. Within just one month of its launch, a single store sold over 10,000 pieces. The design was so popular that it sparked imitations in various materials, and to this day, the ring maintains high sales figures.

Xu explains that the chief design team plans its new product development for the entire year at the beginning of each year. Each month, they release about 100 to 200 new designs. Apotie Jewelry entered its product planning phase since December 2023 and by the time it opened in March 2024, there were over 1,000 pieces on display and has since maintained a monthly release of over 100 new items. Within just over three months of operation, the sales exceeded 500,000 yuan, with a high customer acquisition rate driven by the Yiwugo platform. The repeat purchase rate surpassed 47%, quickly propelling the company to success.

Ms. Wu Yunfang, who has been in the pearl jewelry industry for 14 years, runs the Fang's Jewelry, which has been a gold member of Yiwugo for 12 years. In recent years, Wu has noticed a sharp rise in the popularity of pearl jewelry in both domestic and international markets. Not only do middle-aged women love pearls, but younger women have also started embracing pearl accessories.

Pearls, as a natural form of jewelry, often require manual assembly, including stringing and knotting. Foreign buyers frequently comment, "When we see handmade pearl jewelry, we think of Fang's craftsmanship." With over a decade of experience in training artisans, Fang's Jewelry is known for its intricate yet soft craftsmanship, providing both elegance and comfort for customers. This attention to detail is one of the reasons for their high customer retention.

Fang's Jewelry has a stable supply base for shell pearls, ensuring consistent quality and high luster. Wu's years of industry experience have honed her excellent color-matching skills, particularly with uniquely shaped nucleated pearls, often leading to striking designs.

There was once a European client who struggled to find a necklace to match his desired look because of the asymmetrical shape of the nucleated pearls he wanted - one end sharp and the other round. After visiting multiple shops without success, he found Wu, who quickly crafted a sample necklace, which led to an immediate order and a lasting partnership.

European customers are known to favor sophisticated shades of gray, and in 2018, amid a market dominated by black and white pearls, Wu captured the hearts of many foreign buyers by introducing pearls in varying shades of gray. It's common for individual customers to purchase over 200,000 pieces of a single design in a month.

While European markets have traditionally favored gray tones, Wu Yunfang and her team have also broken into this aesthetic with bold combinations like "purple light + white" and "blue + orange", demonstrating their design prowess. Monthly sales for these standout pieces often reach hundreds of thousands.

Thanks to Yiwugo's global promotion, many new customers have discovered Fang's Jewelry through the platform. Most first-time buyers become repeat customers after their initial trial orders. Currently, Wu's daughter has also begun assisting her in managing the business, and with the new generation's involvement, the company is poised for a bright future.

