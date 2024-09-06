Body Found In Search For British Hiker Missing In Spain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Spanish said Friday they found a body where a British hiker went missing after flash floods with his partner who was found dead.

Emergency services had been looking for the British couple since Tuesday in a mountainous part of Mallorca island which became flooded due to torrential rain.

Police recovered the body of one of the missing, a 26-year-old woman, on Wednesday but had continued the search for her partner.

The Guardia Civil police force, which is in charge of the search operation, said Friday they had "found the lifeless body of a young man, who, in the absence of legal identification, corresponds to the young man who disappeared last Tuesday."

The search had been complicated by rough weather on the island, which had been lashed by heavy rains and wind gusts of over 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour.

Ten other tourists trapped by the floods were rescued, police said.

The Mediterranean island, known for its picturesque beaches and sunny weather, is one of Europe's most visited destinations. It is especially popular with German and British tourists.

