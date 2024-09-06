Upwardly Global's 2024 Equity Gala: A Star-Studded Celebration Of Immigrants And Refugees In The Workforce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Gala to honor Joana Vicente, Deloitte, and more

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Upwardly Global , the premier workforce organization dedicated to supporting immigrants and refugees in building thriving careers, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 2024 Equity Gala . The event will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 6 p.m. ET at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City.This year's Gala promises to be a star-studded affair, spotlighting the remarkable achievements of Upwardly Global's immigrant and refugee community along with organizations making inclusion a centerpiece to their recruitment and culture. The evening will be filled with inspiring stories, powerful connections, and a shared commitment to dismantling employment barriers for these talented individuals.“As our country grapples with evolving immigration policies and the ongoing demand for diverse talent, it is more critical than ever to champion the contributions of immigrants and refugees,” says Jina Krause-Vilmar, Upwardly Global President and CEO.“This year's Gala provides a vital opportunity to honor those who are breaking down barriers and building bridges to inclusion.”The 2024 Equity Gala will feature a series of memorable moments, including a keynote address by Waad al-Kateab, the Academy Award-nominated director of“We Dare to Dream,” a documentary showcasing the inspiring stories of refugee athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. Additionally, the event will welcome special guest Nigara Shaheen, a judoka from Afghanistan who competed for the Olympic Refugee Team this summer in Paris.2024 Equity Gala Honorees and Awardees:Joana Vicente, Former CEO of the Sundance InstituteDeloitte, 2024 Corporate Honoree“The 2024 Equity Gala holds deep personal significance for me as it celebrates the incredible stories of immigrants and refugees - stories I've dedicated my career to bringing to light,” says Vicente.“Upwardly Global's commitment to elevating these voices not only transforms perceptions but also drives us toward a more inclusive and equitable future.”The Gala aims to be an evening of inspiration, bringing together a vibrant community in celebration of those who have overcome significant obstacles. It will also recognize the essential contributions of corporate partners and supporters in promoting Upwardly Global's mission.“I am the American Dream. I often reflect on my parents' courage to leave everything behind, to give me the platform to soar,” says Tony Goncalves, Upwardly Global Board Member and Founder and CEO of The Evrose Group.“Their relentless pursuit of possibility is what inspires our country and fuels our economy. Upwardly Global's mission to facilitate this dream for so many deserving families is a testament to who I am and why I continue to engage and contribute to their mission.”Upwardly Global's network of professional immigrants and refugees contributes over $400 million to the economy each year, demonstrating a $40 return for every $1 donation invested.Event Details:What: Upwardly Global's 2024 Equity GalaWhen: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 6 p.m. ETWhere: Tribeca Rooftop, 2 Desbrosses St., New York, NY 10013For media inquiries, please contact ....###About Upwardly GlobalUpwardly Global's mission is to eliminate employment barriers for low-income immigrant, refugee, and asylee professionals and to advance their inclusion into the U.S. economy. Since 2000, Upwardly Global has empowered thousands of newcomers with the skills, career coaching, and professional networks needed to rebuild their careers. By leveraging these talents, we help create a more inclusive and prosperous society. Learn more at UpwardlyGlobal.

