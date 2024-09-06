Next Year, Ukraine To Receive EUR 40B In Military Aid From NATO - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Jens Stoltenberg confirmed the intention of Allies to provide Ukraine with stable and long-term military aid with a "minimum" threshold of EUR 40 billion for the next year, which should allow Ukraine to effectively defend against Russian aggression.

This was stated by Jens Stoltenberg today in Oslo, during a joint press with Norwegian Prime Jonas Gahr Støre, which began simultaneously with the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

At our Washington Summit, Allies took decisions to ensure Ukraine's support for the long haul.... NATO Allies pledged a minimum baseline of 40 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine within the next year. And to sustain this support for the long-term, to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself," said the head of the Alliance.

He recalled that during the NATO Washington Summit in July, the Alliance undertook the coordination and provision of international security assistance to Ukraine. To this end, a separate NATO Command is being set up in Wiesbaden, Germany. At the same time, a logistics hub will be launched in the eastern part of the Alliance to deliver such aid to Ukraine.

Jens Stoltenberg noted that such efforts are aimed at further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing Russian aggression.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Friday, September 6, is for the first time personally attending the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany, which brought together defense chiefs and senior military officials from nearly 50 countries.