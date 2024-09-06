Vaynerx Launches Vyve By Vayner - A High-Performance Accelerator Program Designed To Unlock Professional And Personal Growth For Business Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VaynerX announced the launch of a new venture, vYve by Vayner, a

high-performance accelerator program designed to offer leadership and growth-mindset transformation, business and marketing intelligence, and the latest on and well-being to top entrepreneurs and corporate pioneers. Each four-month program is completely personalized, with the aim of unlocking the professional and personal goals of 'vYvers.'

Continue Reading

VaynerX announced the launch of a new venture, vYve by Vayner, a high-performance accelerator program.

L to R: Andrea Sullivan, Gary Vaynerchuk, James Orsini

Post this





VaynerX Chairman Gary Vaynerchuk shares how the idea originated: "Last year, it really hit me. I kept hearing entrepreneurs and corporate leaders saying, 'I'm burnt out. I need a reboot and I don't know where to go.' So I challenged my team to work out what Vayner could deliver that would truly

help leaders become their best and happiest selves-both professionally and personally."

Vaynerchuk added, "I'm excited to launch vYve by Vayner. What makes this program unique is that it does not just focus on inspirational talk. We also help this great mix of entrepreneurs and corporate pioneers to do the work by sharing innovative personalized strategies and implementations that unlock growth―the real stuff."

Each four-month program consists of a professional and personal reboot delivered to up to 12 'vYvers' that includes:

-

An in-person two-day mastermind immersive in NYC

-

Weekly "vYve Thrive" sessions with business, marketing, and health gurus

-

Unlimited coaching with one of our own staff, Dr. Natasha, PhD

-

Deep dives on personal branding, AI, growth mindset, negotiation, and more

-

Mastermind, peer-to-peer unlock sessions

-

A three-day Growth Summit with entrepreneur, author, and CEO Chip Conley of MEA

-

A one-on-one mentor session with Gary Vaynerchuk

Participants of the program have reported significant transformation, with one claiming to have experienced "ten times the value of the investment in the program, just two months into it." Contributors include business leaders from Shark Tank, wellness experts like Deepak Chopra, Devi Brown, and Jillian Turecki (represented by 4B-Advisory), and marketing and business firecrackers from the VaynerVerse. Some of the greatest a-ha's come from the masterminding of the vYvers themselves.

Gary appointed two Vayner veterans to lead this new venture. Andrea Sullivan is President of vYve by Vayner. Having served as CMO of VaynerX for six years, she is considered a C-suite whisperer. James Orsini is President of Startup Operations for VaynerX and recently celebrated nine years at Vayner, the last five of which he served as President of the Sasha Group working closely with founders and entrepreneurs.

"What sets vYve by Vayner apart from other business masterminds and networking and well-being programs out there is that we highly personalize each program," said Sullivan. "Both James and I bring our passion and expertise to the vYve community, acting as a 24/7 concierge to make sure our vYvers hit their goals by tapping into the expertise of our Vayner community. And the secret sauce resides in the magic of having the right mix of top corporates and successful entrepreneurs to cross-pollinate and learn from each other in a community setting."

The vYve by Vayner fall program begins on October 2 and 3, with a kickoff in NYC to celebrate the opening of Vaynerchuk's Flyfish Club as a part of the experience. To apply, visit: or email [email protected] .

About vYve by Vayner, Ignite Your Thrive!:

vYve by Vayner

is an intimate high-performance acceleration program that delivers leadership/growth mindset transformation, business and marketing intelligence, and the latest in health and well-being to top entrepreneurs and corporate leaders. Our mission is to help our vYvers become their best and happiest selves. Each four-month program is highly personalized to enable participants to achieve their professional and personal goals. Our vYvers leave with an elevated growth mindset, a deeper understanding of how to become better performers and team leaders, and the special gift of a community of lifelong friends and family.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE VaynerX