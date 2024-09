Effective Defence Of EPO (European Patent Office) Patent Applications Training Course (ONLINE EVENT)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Defence of EPO (European Patent Office) Patent Applications Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clarity in drafting patent claims has always been a serious issue: clarity is required to distinguish the subject matter of a claim from prior art, and an unclear claim can be interpreted to the disadvantage of the applicant or proprietor. This is not just a formal matter, but a substantial issue of first importance.

The 'problem-solution' approach is not officially part of the EPC, but is a criterion which has been developed by case law. It is now hard to find a decision of the Boards of Appeal which does not rely on the problem-solution approach in order to decide upon an inventive steps. It looks easy, but when applied, it should be applied correctly.

The purpose of this seminar is to teach delegates the essentials of clarity and the most effective use of the problem-solution approach, giving them an edge over other parties.

Key topics covered:



Article 84 - the implications of clarity of claims

Effective use of the problem-solution approach Article 56 - understanding inventive step

Certification:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



European patent attorneys

Patent attorneys in private practice

Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers

People working or training in intellectual property

US attorneys working in Europe

Trainee patent attorneys EQE candidates

Those already familiar with the field will find these seminars valuable for updating their knowledge on the latest case law and its implications.

Agenda: This course runs from 09:00-17:30

Understanding the implications of clarity of claims - Article 84



Definition of clarity - Art 84

Categories and types of claims

Practical definition of clarity - clear means

Conciseness and support by description

Form and content of claims

Clarity vs novelty

Structural vs functional features

Comprising vs consisting

The interplay between Art 83, 84 and 56

Relative terms

Inventions defined by parameters

Definition by result to be achieved

Sources of difficulties with Article 84 - illustrating case law

Clarity of claims in opposition procedure

Application of G 3/14 to amended claims Adaptation of the description

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP 1

Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt from 'Understanding the implications of clarity of claims - Article 84'

Inventive step and how to master the problem-solution approach - Article 56



Legal definition

State of the art

Obvious

Problem-solution approach - identifying the nearest/closest prior art

Formulating the objective technical problem

Does the claimed subject matter solve the objective problem?

Partial problems

Aggregation/juxtaposition

Mix of technical and non-technical features Deciding on inventive step and positive pointers

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP 2

Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt from 'Inventive step and how to master the problem-solution approach - Article 56'

Latest case law and its implications for defending your EPO patent applications

Notable decisions on inventive step

Speakers:

Daniel X Thomas

Training Patent Specialist

EPO

Daniel X. Thomas is an electronics engineer by training. He started his career in the patent field as search examiner at the former Institut International des Brevets in The Hague in 1971. After incorporation of the IIB into the EPO in 1978, he was search examiner in the EPO's DG1. He joined the EPO's DG2 in 1979 as substantive examiner in the field of computers and memories. He became a Director in DG2 in 1989, and subsequently headed directorates in various fields of electronics, physics and mechanics.

Although he retired from active service at the EPO on 1 January 2013, Daniel continues to be active in the field of training patent specialists. He still regularly gives lectures at different universities over Europe, including CEIPI in Strasbourg, and also leads workshops/seminars relating to various aspects of the European granting procedure for the epi and the Academy of the EPO, including preparation of candidates for the European Qualification Examination, and also 'grandfathers' for new Contracting States.

