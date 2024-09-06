RFID In Pharmaceuticals Market To Reach USD 16,149 Million By 2034, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing adoption of RFID in healthcare is expected to boost growth, enabling real-time drug tracking, tracing, and authentication in the industry. Drug Tracing Systems Segment Expected to Register a Significant CAGR Over the Forecast Period 2024 to 2034. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFID in the pharmaceuticals market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by increasing demands for tracking and monitoring solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. In 2024, the market size is estimated at USD 5,586 million , and by 2034, it is expected to expand to USD 16,149 million , growing at a robust CAGR of 11.2% .

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is revolutionizing pharmaceutical management, ensuring product integrity, reducing counterfeit risks, and streamlining supply chain processes. As pharmaceutical companies face growing regulatory demands and the need for operational efficiency, the integration of RFID systems is set to expand, driven by innovation and adoption across various regions. Key applications of RFID in pharmaceuticals include asset tracking, product authentication, and inventory management. These solutions help reduce the risk of expired or counterfeit drugs entering the supply chain, thus enhancing patient safety. Additionally, RFID tags facilitate real-time data collection, enabling more efficient recall management and stock optimization. With increasing focus on healthcare transparency, traceability, and automation, RFID in pharmaceuticals is becoming an indispensable tool in securing and managing the supply chain, particularly in regions with stringent regulatory frameworks such as North America and Europe. Drivers and Opportunities The growth of the RFID in pharmaceuticals market is largely fueled by the rising need to combat counterfeit drugs, optimize inventory management, and meet regulatory requirements. The global rise in pharmaceutical production, coupled with the demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, necessitates advanced solutions for tracking and monitoring across the supply chain. Furthermore, advancements in RFID readers , such as lower cost of tags and readers, have encouraged adoption across large and small pharmaceutical companies alike. The market presents significant opportunities in emerging economies where the need for robust pharmaceutical supply chains is paramount. Moreover, with the introduction of biosimilars and specialty drugs, the adoption of RFID technology is expected to further escalate in the pharmaceutical sector. Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The RFID in pharmaceuticals market will expand from USD 5,586 million in 2024 to USD 16,149 million by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of 11.2% .

Increased adoption is driven by the need for counterfeit drug prevention and supply chain transparency.

North America holds the largest market share due to stringent regulations and high pharmaceutical production. Growth opportunities in emerging markets with rising pharmaceutical demands and infrastructure investments are strong. RFID technology plays a critical role in ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory requirements in the pharmaceutical industry, which demands precise tracking and documentation of drug movement throughout the supply chain. Opines Sudip Saha , managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.



Component Insights RFID systems in the pharmaceutical sector primarily consist of RFID tags, RFID readers, and software systems for data processing. RFID tags are expected to dominate the market, contributing the largest share owing to their direct application in tracking pharmaceutical products at every stage of the supply chain. The rising demand for RFID readers and software solutions to integrate data across global pharmaceutical networks also plays a significant role in driving market expansion. Who is the Biggest Vendor of RFID in Pharmaceuticals in the World? Currently, Impinj, Inc. is recognized as the biggest vendor in the RFID in pharmaceuticals market, known for its innovative RFID solutions that are widely adopted in the pharmaceutical sector. The company provides a range of RFID tags, readers, and software systems that help pharmaceutical companies improve their tracking, authentication, and inventory management processes. RFID in Pharmaceuticals: Report Scope

Parameters Details Market Size 2024 USD 5,586 million Market Size 2034 USD 16,149 million CAGR (2024–2034) 11.2 % Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Components RFID Tags, RFID Readers, Software Applications Asset Tracking, Product Authentication, Inventory Management Key End-users Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Distributors, Wholesalers, Hospitals, Pharmacies Biggest Vendor Impinj, Inc.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The primary determinants of growth in the RFID in pharmaceuticals market include the need for more stringent counterfeit prevention measures, the increased complexity of pharmaceutical supply chains, and the demand for real-time visibility. Additionally, the rise of biologics and specialty drugs necessitates precise tracking throughout their lifecycle. Key trends also point towards greater adoption of RFID in cold chain logistics, particularly for temperature-sensitive medications, and integration with IoT platforms for enhanced real-time monitoring.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several key players dominate the RFID in pharmaceuticals market. Alongside Impinj, Inc. , other major vendors include Zebra Technologies , Alien Technology , Smartrac N.V. , and Checkpoint Systems . These companies are investing in product innovation and collaborating with pharmaceutical giants to provide end-to-end RFID solutions. The competitive landscape is characterized by mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance RFID technology capabilities and expand market reach.

Key Players of RFID in Pharmaceuticals Industry



AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

Nedap N.V.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Alien Technology, LLC

CCL Healthcare

GAO Group

HID Global Corporatio

KATHREIN Solutions GmbH

Aucxis bv

Bluesight

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Impinj, Inc. Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.



Growth Drivers



Counterfeit Prevention : Growing concerns over counterfeit drugs in global supply chains drive the adoption of RFID technology to ensure product authenticity.

Regulatory Compliance : Stringent regulatory frameworks in regions like North America and Europe are pushing pharmaceutical companies to adopt RFID systems for traceability and compliance.

Operational Efficiency : RFID technology provides real-time data on product location and status, helping companies optimize inventory and reduce waste. Cold Chain Logistics : The rise in demand for temperature-sensitive drugs has created a need for RFID systems capable of providing continuous monitoring throughout the supply chain.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse Complete Report:



Key Segments of RFID in Pharmaceuticals Industry

By Component:

In terms of component, the industry is divided into hardware, RFID software/middleware, and services.

By Type:

In terms of type, the industry is divided into chipped RFID and chipless RFID.

By End User:

The application is classified by industry as drug manufacturers, drug wholesalers & distributors, hospitals & clinics, pharmacy stores, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

French Translation :

La RFID sur le marché pharmaceutique devrait connaître une croissance significative au cours de la prochaine décennie, en raison de la demande croissante de solutions de suivi et de surveillance dans l'industrie pharmaceutique. En 2024, la taille du marché est estimée à 5 586 millions USD , et d'ici 2034, elle devrait atteindre 16 149 millions USD , avec un TCAC robuste de 11,2 %.

La technologie d'identification par radiofréquence (RFID) révolutionne la gestion pharmaceutique, garantit l'intégrité des produits, réduit les risques de contrefaçon et rationalise les processus de la chaîne d'approvisionnement. Alors que les entreprises pharmaceutiques sont confrontées à des exigences réglementaires croissantes et à un besoin d'efficacité opérationnelle, l'intégration des systèmes RFID est appelée à se développer, sous l'impulsion de l'innovation et de l'adoption dans diverses régions.

Les principales applications de la RFID dans les produits pharmaceutiques comprennent le suivi des actifs, l'authentification des produits et la gestion des stocks. Ces solutions contribuent à réduire le risque d'introduction de médicaments périmés ou contrefaits dans la chaîne d'approvisionnement, améliorant ainsi la sécurité des patients. De plus, les étiquettes RFID facilitent la collecte de données en temps réel, ce qui permet une gestion plus efficace des rappels et une optimisation des stocks.

Avec l'accent croissant mis sur la transparence, la traçabilité et l'automatisation des soins de santé, la RFID dans les produits pharmaceutiques devient un outil indispensable pour sécuriser et gérer la chaîne d'approvisionnement, en particulier dans les régions dotées de cadres réglementaires stricts comme l'Amérique du Nord et l'Europe.

Moteurs et opportunités

La croissance du marché de la RFID dans les produits pharmaceutiques est largement alimentée par le besoin croissant de lutter contre les médicaments contrefaits, d'optimiser la gestion des stocks et de répondre aux exigences réglementaires. L'augmentation mondiale de la production pharmaceutique, associée à la demande de médicaments sensibles à la température, nécessite des solutions avancées pour le suivi et la surveillance tout au long de la chaîne d'approvisionnement. De plus, les progrès réalisés dans le domaine des lecteurs RFID, tels que la réduction du coût des étiquettes et des lecteurs, ont encouragé l'adoption par les grandes et les petites entreprises pharmaceutiques.

Le marché présente des opportunités importantes dans les économies émergentes où la nécessité de chaînes d'approvisionnement pharmaceutiques robustes est primordiale. De plus, avec l'introduction des biosimilaires et des médicaments de spécialité, l'adoption de la technologie RFID devrait encore s'intensifier dans le secteur pharmaceutique.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché

Le marché de la RFID dans les produits pharmaceutiques passera de 5 586 millions USD en 2024 à 16 149 millions USD d'ici 2034 , avec un TCAC de 11,2 % .



L'adoption accrue est motivée par la nécessité de prévenir les médicaments contrefaits et de faire preuve de transparence dans la chaîne d'approvisionnement.



L'Amérique du Nord détient la plus grande part de marché en raison de réglementations strictes et d'une production pharmaceutique élevée.

Les opportunités de croissance dans les marchés émergents avec une demande pharmaceutique croissante et des investissements dans les infrastructures sont solides.



La technologie RFID joue un rôle essentiel pour garantir la conformité aux exigences réglementaires strictes de l'industrie pharmaceutique, qui exige un suivi et une documentation précis des mouvements de médicaments tout au long de la chaîne d'approvisionnement. Opine Sudip Saha, directeur général de Future Market Insights (FMI), analyste.

Informations sur les composants

Les systèmes RFID dans le secteur pharmaceutique se composent principalement d'étiquettes RFID, de lecteurs RFID et de systèmes logiciels pour le traitement des données. Les étiquettes RFID devraient dominer le marché, contribuant à la plus grande part en raison de leur application directe dans le suivi des produits pharmaceutiques à chaque étape de la chaîne d'approvisionnement. La demande croissante de lecteurs RFID et de solutions logicielles pour intégrer les données dans les réseaux pharmaceutiques mondiaux joue également un rôle important dans l'expansion du marché.

Qui est le plus grand fournisseur de RFID dans les produits pharmaceutiques au monde ?

Actuellement, Impinj, Inc. est reconnu comme le plus grand fournisseur sur le marché de la RFID dans les produits pharmaceutiques, connu pour ses solutions RFID innovantes qui sont largement adoptées dans le secteur pharmaceutique. La société fournit une gamme d'étiquettes, de lecteurs et de systèmes logiciels RFID qui aident les entreprises pharmaceutiques à améliorer leurs processus de suivi, d'authentification et de gestion des stocks.

RFID dans les produits pharmaceutiques : portée du rapport

Paramètres Détails Taille du marché 2024 5 586 millions de dollars EU Taille du marché 2034 16 149 millions de dollars EU TCAC (2024-2034) 11.2 % Régions clés Amérique du Nord, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, Amérique latine, Moyen-Orient et Afrique Composants clés Étiquettes RFID, lecteurs RFID, logiciels Applications Suivi des actifs, authentification des produits, gestion des stocks Principaux utilisateurs finaux Fabricants, distributeurs, grossistes, hôpitaux, pharmacies Le plus grand fournisseur Impinj, Inc.

Les principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché

Les principaux déterminants de la croissance du marché de la RFID dans les produits pharmaceutiques comprennent la nécessité de mesures de prévention de la contrefaçon plus strictes, la complexité accrue des chaînes d'approvisionnement pharmaceutiques et la demande de visibilité en temps réel. De plus, l'essor des produits biologiques et des médicaments de spécialité nécessite un suivi précis tout au long de leur cycle de vie. Les principales tendances pointent également vers une plus grande adoption de la RFID dans la logistique de la chaîne du froid, en particulier pour les médicaments sensibles à la température, et l'intégration avec les plateformes IoT pour une surveillance améliorée en temps réel.

Entreprises clés et informations sur les parts de marché

Plusieurs acteurs clés dominent le marché de la RFID dans les produits pharmaceutiques. Outre Impinj, Inc. , les autres fournisseurs majeurs incluent Zebra Technologies , Alien Technology , Smartrac N.V. et Checkpoint Systems . Ces entreprises investissent dans l'innovation de produits et collaborent avec les géants pharmaceutiques pour fournir des solutions RFID de bout en bout. Le paysage concurrentiel est caractérisé par des fusions, des acquisitions et des partenariats visant à améliorer les capacités de la technologie RFID et à étendre la portée du marché.

Moteurs de croissance



Prévention de la contrefaçon : Les préoccupations croissantes concernant les médicaments contrefaits dans les chaînes d'approvisionnement mondiales poussent à l'adoption de la technologie RFID pour garantir l'authenticité des produits.

Conformité réglementaire : Des cadres réglementaires stricts dans des régions comme l'Amérique du Nord et l'Europe poussent les entreprises pharmaceutiques à adopter des systèmes RFID pour la traçabilité et la conformité.

Efficacité opérationnelle : La technologie RFID fournit des données en temps réel sur l'emplacement et l'état des produits, ce qui aide les entreprises à optimiser les stocks et à réduire les déchets. Logistique de la chaîne du froid : L'augmentation de la demande de médicaments sensibles à la température a créé un besoin de systèmes RFID capables d'assurer une surveillance continue tout au long de la chaîne d'approvisionnement.

Author by:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

