Sharkninja Unveils Newest Innovations To Positively Impact People's Lives In Every Home Around The World At IFA 2024

SharkNinja took centre stage at this year's IFA 2024 to unveil a fresh run of transformative products that will launch across the EMEA region for the home Set to shake-up the at-home coffee market, SharkNinja announced today that it will make its first EMEA entrance into the espresso coffee machine category this year with the launch of the Ninja Luxe Caf range

UAE, Dubai, 6th September 2024: Today, SharkNinja, Inc., a global product design and company, took centre stage at IFA Berlin 2024 to unveil a transformative new product line-up for the EMEA region.

Following strong revenue performance across EMEA over the past year, SharkNinja announced plans to launch over 20 new cutting-edge products in the region under its Shark and Ninja brands. This move supports the company's strategy to grow in existing categories, enter new ones, and expand into new markets across the region.

SharkNinja's latest innovations for EMEA include the Ninja Luxe Caf, an all-in-one espresso, filter coffee, and rapid cold brew maker (available in select models only); the Shark PowerDetect Robot, a robot that optimises cleaning by detecting and reacting to its surroundings; the Shark Steam Pickup, a new steam mop that also collects debris, and the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker, a versatile multi-cooker that can slow cook, steam, sear/saut, cook rice, and more.

“It's a privilege to be here at IFA in Berlin and be part of the 100th anniversary celebrations. At SharkNinja, we're dedicated to positively impacting people's lives in every home around the world.

To maintain the rapid expansion into new Countries and Categories in EMEA, we've unveiled several new exciting and innovative products today,” said Tom Brown, President of SharkNinja EMEA.“Our latest innovations, such as our all-in-one coffee maker, new Power Detect vacuum line-up including the new Robot Vacuum, new Slushi frozen treats maker, address everyday challenges with consumer problem solving solutions.

We're excited to offer these products, which uphold Shark and Ninja's reputation for performance, quality, and value, to our growing EMEA customer base.”

SharkNinja shakes up the at-home espresso coffee market:

SharkNinja is making a bold entry into the espresso coffee machine market across EMEA with the launch of its first Ninja coffee appliance that serves up a barista-quality at home experience. The Ninja Luxe Caf guides you through every step of this experience, from recommending the perfect grind size to precisely dosing your beans and actively adjusting temperature and pressure throughout the brewing process - for a perfect cup every time. To complement this, the new Ninja Sip Perfect Travel Mug cools hot drinks to a comfortable temperature within minutes.

SharkNinja Uses Innovation to Expand Existing Categories:

SharkNinja continues to innovate with the introduction of ReverseClean Technology in its vacuum lineup. Unlike many traditional vacuums, which can miss debris on the backstroke, this technology ensures an efficient clean. The new vacuums featuring this technology include the Power Detect Upright, Power Detect Cordless Stick, Power Detect Cordless Auto Empty, and Power Detect Cordless.

Additionally, SharkNinja is introducing a new PowerDetect robot range. Automatically sensing mess levels, hidden dirt, wet stains, edges, and floor types, the range makes deep cleaning the home hands-free and effortless.

SharkNinja Continues to Help Consumers Make the Most of Counter Space:

Following the success of the new Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer, SharkNinja is expanding the range with the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer with Smart Cook System, which includes a built-in digital probe to ensure perfect results every time. The company is also introducing the Ninja Double Stack 2-Drawer Air Fryer 7.6L, to offer the product's cooking flexibility in an even more compact design.

SharkNinja Furthers International Expansion to Empower Home Cooks:

Additionally, SharkNinja is further expanding its product lineup in Europe and the Middle East. The upcoming releases include the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 PossibleCooker, designed to simplify meal prep and cleanup for large families.. These products are poised to enhance the at-home cooking experience for both novice and experienced chefs.

SharkNinja Announces New Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker:

The latest innovation from makers of the viral Ninja CREAMi lets users craft hassle-free, flavour-filled slushies at home. Now, kids and adults alike can enjoy their favourite slushies without leaving home thanks to the advanced technology of the Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker bringing commercial-grade frozen beverages right to your kitchen.

Futhermore, Ninja has announced the launch of the new Ninja Blast Max Portable Power Pro. The new Ninja Blast Max has three programmes to choose from to create the perfect smoothie creations – blend, crush and smoothie. As it crushes ice to snow, there is no need for liquid when you blend.