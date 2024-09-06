Azerbaijan Notes Increase In Number Of Tourists Using Railway Services
Akbar Novruz
In August of this year, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) transported
about 651,000 passengers via inter-regional (inter-city) and
suburban trains, marking a 24 percent increase compared to the same
period last year, Azernews reports citing the
latest statistics reported by ADY.
ADY reported that the highest growth in routes was seen on the
Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route, which experienced a 41 percent rise.
Additionally, the number of foreign tourists using ADY's
passenger transportation services increased by 38 percent this year
compared to last year.
