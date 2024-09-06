Azerbaijan Notes Increase In Number Of Tourists Using Railway Services

In August of this year, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) transported about 651,000 via inter-regional (inter-city) and suburban trains, marking a 24 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports citing the latest statistics reported by ADY.

ADY reported that the highest growth in routes was seen on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route, which experienced a 41 percent rise.

Additionally, the number of foreign tourists using ADY's passenger transportation services increased by 38 percent this year compared to last year.