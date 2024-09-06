Fire Tanker Explodes In Donetsk Region, Three Rescuers Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, a fire tanker truck carrying rescuers exploded on an explosive device, injuring three rescuers.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

“The incident occurred on the evening of September 5 in the village of Krymky, Kramatorsk district. Three rescuers from Kharkiv region, who were involved in the elimination of a large-scale forest fir in Donetsk region, were injured. The fire tanker they were working on exploded on an enemy explosive device. The emergency workers were hospitalized,” the statement said.

