KXAN Interviews CEO Of The Activation Project, A Tech Platform That Helps People Integrate Experiences With Psychedelics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAP Founder and CEO Olivia MacDonell spoke about her company and how it seamlessly integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) into plans.

- TAP Founder and CEO Olivia MacDonellAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Activation Project (TAP), an Austin-based company that helps people successfully integrate their measured experiences with psychedelic drugs into their lives, announced today that its founder was featured last month on KXAN, the Austin affiliate for the NBC network.TAP Founder and CEO Olivia MacDonell spoke about her company and how it seamlessly integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) into treatment plans, as well as the FDA's recent decision to deny the approval of MDMA for therapeutic use.MacDonell, who has been a therapist specializing in helping her clients assimilate their experience with psychedelic drugs, has been a sought-after expert in the“psychedelics integration” space over the last year, appearing on podcasts and even co-facilitating two panels earlier this spring at SXSW.The appearance on KXAN can be viewed here.“Each year, millions of Americans are embracing an allopathic and spiritual course of psychedelic medicines in hopes of finding relief from physical or emotional challenges, or in some cases to expand their consciousness,” said MacDonell.“These medicines are incredibly powerful. Without an appropriate treatment plan, their effectiveness will be limited. It is akin to having major surgery and then not participating in physical therapy.”ABOUT OLIVIA MACDONELLOlivia MacDonell is a seasoned professional in the field of psychedelics with over five years of experience as an integration specialist. Her journey in this transformative realm began as a passionate educator, guiding individuals through profound frameworks to help them unlock their inner potential.Recognizing the critical importance of integration as a fundamental aspect of the psychedelic journey, Olivia founded The Activation Project (TAP). TAP is a pioneering software platform dedicated to simplifying and revolutionizing psychedelic aftercare. Under Olivia's visionary leadership, TAP is a transformative force in the field, providing accessible and affordable tools and resources for individuals on their integration journey.Olivia is deeply committed to making integration(aftercare) an integral part of the psychedelic experience, ensuring that individuals receive the support they need to translate their insights into lasting positive change. Through her work at TAP, Olivia is reshaping the landscape of psychedelic therapy, empowering individuals to harness the full potential of their transformative experiences.

Holt Hackney

Hackney Communications

+1 512-632-0854

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.