Pioneering A New Era Of Inclusive K-Beauty And Global Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS-Y is redefining the K-beauty by making diversity and inclusion core to its mission. As of August 2024, over 40% of AXIS-Y's employees hail from diverse national backgrounds, including Korea, China, the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Malaysia, Indonesia, and more. This vibrant global team brings a wealth of skills and perspectives, creating a dynamic work environment that celebrates and leverages diversity for innovation.

Prioritizing Employee Well-being and Growth

AXIS-Y-Cheongdam-Office

AXIS-Y's commitment goes beyond merely assembling a diverse workforce; it actively invests in employee well-being and development. The company offers comprehensive benefits such as personal development funding, targeted incentive programs, transportation allowances, and holiday bonuses. This holistic approach to employee satisfaction has resulted in a 25% increase in employee retention over the past two years, directly contributing to AXIS-Y's continued growth and innovation in the competitive skincare industry.

Diversity as a Catalyst for Innovation

AXIS-Y views diversity not just as a corporate goal but as a key driver of innovation. By actively recruiting talent across various dimensions-nationality, gender, religion, and age-the company fosters an inclusive culture that drives creativity and leads to the development of skincare solutions that resonate globally. This strategy has contributed to a 30% increase in customer engagement across international markets, positioning AXIS-Y as a trailblazer in the skincare industry.

Employee Experiences: The Power of Cultural Exchange

AXIS-Y's employees consistently highlight the enriching experiences that come from working in such a multicultural environment.

"Working with colleagues from different nationalities, languages, and cultures has been incredibly enriching. This diversity brings new perspectives to our work and enhances collaboration," says So-Hyun Park, Product Development Team.

"Our team's diverse backgrounds provide us with a wealth of ideas, infusing creativity into our work and creating opportunities for growth," adds Ye-Jin Kim, Marketing Leader.

This diversity isn't just an asset; it's the driving force behind the company's innovative culture, leading to a 20% increase in product innovation over the last year alone.

Building Bonds Through Shared Experiences

AXIS-Y understands that strong teams are built on shared experiences. In July 2023, the company hosted a retreat on Jeju Island, where employees engaged in team-building activities, creative brainstorming sessions, and cultural exchanges. The success of this retreat led to a repeat in 2024, with even more extensive activities aimed at deepening team bonds. These retreats have become more than just company events; they are foundational experiences that have boosted employee satisfaction by 15%, strengthening collaboration across the company.

Integrating Multicultural Insights into Skincare Innovation

AXIS-Y's diverse talent pool is a wellspring of creativity, driving both product development and marketing. By integrating multicultural insights, the brand creates products and campaigns that resonate globally, from the use of models representing various nationalities, races, and genders to the development of skincare solutions tailored to the unique needs of a global customer base. This inclusive approach has led to a 35% increase in market share across key regions, including North America.

Overcoming Language Barriers to Foster Unity

In a multicultural workforce, language barriers can present challenges. AXIS-Y addresses this by offering language education and promoting open collaboration across teams. This commitment to communication has not only enhanced employee participation but also led to a 10% improvement in project efficiency, fostering a cohesive and productive corporate culture.

Impacting Local and Global Communities

AXIS-Y is not only making strides within its organization but also impacting broader communities. The company contributes to the local economy in Seoul by creating jobs and extends its influence globally by recruiting talent from diverse cultural backgrounds. This global-local approach has strengthened AXIS-Y's international presence and increased its contribution to local communities by 20%.

Leadership's Role in Cultivating a Diverse and Inclusive Environment

Leadership at AXIS-Y is deeply committed to maintaining and enhancing its diverse and inclusive environment. The brand offers diversity education programs and utilizes advanced tools like Asana and the OKR (Objectives and Key Results) framework to ensure that its goals align with its values. These initiatives have improved work efficiency by 15% and reinforced a culture of collaboration and diversity.

Turning Challenges into Opportunities for Growth

AXIS-Y recognizes that with diversity come challenges, such as cultural differences and biases. However, the company views these challenges as opportunities for growth and learning. By fostering an inclusive environment that acknowledges and respects differences, AXIS-Y has created a workplace where employees can support each other and grow together, leading to a 25% increase in employee engagement.

"We welcome anyone who resonates with our culture and values and is eager to grow with us. We look forward to sharing opportunities for growth with diverse talent and unique experiences," says Shinho Kang, Manager of the Human Resources Team.

About AXIS-Y

Founded in 2019, AXIS-Y is a pioneering brand in the functional clean beauty space, offering personalized skincare solutions that address the effects of climate change, various skin types, and environmental factors. As an innovator in the K-beauty industry, AXIS-Y is committed to making self-care accessible to everyone while leading the way in sustainable and vegan beauty practices.

Closing

Discover more about

AXIS-Y's commitment to sustainable beauty and stay updated on upcoming initiatives by visiting and following @axisy_official on social media. If you're passionate about joining a diverse and innovative team, explore career opportunities by reaching out to [email protected] .

