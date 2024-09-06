Construction Contract In Estonia (Office Building In Tallinn)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 5 September 2024, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Estconde Invest OÜ entered into a design-and-build contract of an office building located at Tartu mnt 1, Tallinn.

The contract includes construction of a 27-storey class A office building with two underground floors, necessary infrastructure and surrounding territory. The building will be completed according to the international BREEAM standard at the level Excellent.

The contract value is approximately EUR 64.3 million, plus value added tax. The duration of the works is 40 months.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group's revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.