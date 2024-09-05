American Healthcare REIT To Participate At Bofa Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR ) ("Company") announced today that Brian Peay, the Company's Chief financial Officer, Gabe Willhite, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Stefan Oh, the Company's Chief investment Officer, and Alan Peterson, the Company's Vice President of Investor Relations & Finance will participate in a roundtable presentation at
BofA Securities Global Real estate conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 10:20 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link . A replay will be available at the same link following the completion of the conference on September 12, 2024 for up to one year.
About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on outpatient medical buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Alan Peterson
Damon Elder
VP, Investor Relations & Finance
Spotlight Marketing Communications
(949) 270-9200
(949) 427-1377
[email protected]
[email protected]
