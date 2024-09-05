American Healthcare REIT To Participate At Bofa Securities 2024 Global Real Estate Conference

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on outpatient medical buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare-related facilities. Its properties are located in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.

