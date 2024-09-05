Concentrix Schedules Release Of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Webcast Of Investor Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global and services leader, plans to announce its fiscal third quarter 2024 results after close on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The Company also plans to host a call and webcast with the community to discuss the financial results that same evening on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time .



The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under“Events and Presentations” at . A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

