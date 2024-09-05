Courageous Land And DFX Logística Internacional Partner To Reforest The Atlantic Forest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Courageous Land

With support from DFX Logística, Courageous Land accelerates reforestation in the Atlantic Forest, restoring vital ecosystems and promoting sustainability.

- Philip Kauders, CEO and Co-founder of Courageous Land

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Courageous Land, a pioneering agroforestry and reforestation company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with DFX Logística Internacional, a Brazilian end-to-end full-service logistics provider. This collaboration marks DFX's first initiative to directly contribute to environmental sustainability by supporting the reforestation of the Atlantic Forest biome, a critical ecosystem where the company's headquarters and operational offices are located.

Under this partnership, DFX Logística Internacional will make quarterly financial contributions to Courageous Land's reforestation projects, enabling the planting of trees in areas that have historically been highly impacted by deforestation. These efforts aim to help restore this vital ecosystem, known for its biodiversity and environmental importance.

"This partnership with DFX Logística Internacional is a meaningful step forward in our efforts to restore the Atlantic Forest," said Philip Kauders, CEO and Co-founder of Courageous Land. "We're excited to work with a company that shares our commitment to sustainability, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact we can achieve together."

The funds provided by DFX will support Courageous Land's ongoing projects within the Atlantic Forest, a biome that has been reduced to just 10% of its original area. These reforestation efforts are essential for enhancing carbon sequestration, improving water security, and providing habitat for native species.

"We're really proud to partner with Courageous Land on this project," said Fernando Campos, CEO and Founder at DFX Logística Internacional. "It's our first time engaging in an initiative like this, and we're glad to contribute to something that will benefit the environment right here in the regions where our main offices are located."

Courageous Land Agroforestry Intelligence PlatformTM will be leveraged to ensure that the trees planted through this initiative are managed efficiently and contribute to the long-term restoration of the Atlantic Forest.

"With the support from DFX Logística Internacional, we can further our mission of restoring the Atlantic Forest," said Gilberto Terra, Co-Founder and Head of Agroforestry at Courageous Land. "This partnership represents a shared vision for a more sustainable future, and we're eager to see how our combined efforts will make a difference."

This partnership highlights the growing recognition of the role that businesses can play in addressing environmental challenges. With DFX Logística Internacional's involvement, Courageous Land is well-positioned to advance its mission of restoring one of Brazil's most important ecosystems.



About Courageous Land

Courageous Land is a leading agroforestry company dedicated to reversing climate change through large-scale reforestation projects and the development of sustainable agroforestry systems. Utilizing its innovative Agroforestry Intelligence PlatformTM, Courageous Land partners with landowners to transform degraded lands into productive, biodiverse ecosystems.

About DFX Logística Internacional

DFX Logística Internacional is a Brazilian end-to-end full-service logistics provider. Committed to operational excellence and sustainability, DFX is proud to support initiatives that positively impact the environment, starting with its first reforestation partnership in the Atlantic Forest biome, where the company's headquarters and operational offices are located.

Fernando Campos

DFX Logística Internacional

...

Philip Kauders

Courageous Land

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

Courageous Land | Large-scale reforestation and conservation through agroforestry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.