President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting With President Of Council Of Ministers Of Italy Giorgia Meloni In Rome

On September 5, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Giorgia Meloni, President of the
Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, in Rome,
A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the
Chigi Palace in Rome.
Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy,
welcomed Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers
Giorgia Meloni reviewed the guard of honor.
The Italian delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev,
while the Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to President of the
Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni.
They then posed for photographs together.
President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers
Giorgia Meloni first held a one-on-one meeting, which later
expanded to include delegations from both sides.
Giorgia Meloni described President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Italy
as highly productive, highlighting detailed discussions on the
Italy-Azerbaijan bilateral relations agenda and identifying new
areas of cooperation. The focus was on expanding economic and trade
relations, particularly in the fields of industry and energy, along
with deepening collaboration in humanitarian and cultural spheres.
The Italy-Azerbaijan University project, a partnership between ADA
University and Italian universities, was also noted as significant
in fostering humanitarian and cultural ties.
They hailed the bilateral cooperation in the energy sector,
particularly the importance of the TAP project, which plays a key
role in ensuring the energy security of Italy and other European
countries. They also exchanged views on the potential to increase
TAP's transmission capacity.
President of the Italy's Council of Ministers expressed
gratitude for Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine and
acknowledged Azerbaijan's role in this regard. She thanked
President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation to COP29 and emphasized
her intention to participate in the event. Giorgia Meloni assured
that Italy is ready to provide all necessary support for the
successful organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan. She noted that
Italy's climate change representative is working closely with
Azerbaijan's COP delegation, and mentioned the participation of
Azerbaijan's COP29 President-Designate in the G7 meeting of
environment ministers in Italy.
The discussion also covered the identification of new areas of
cooperation between Italy's Eni S.p.A and SOCAR, as well as the
possibility of their joint projects in third countries.
They touched upon the participation of Azerbaijan and Italy in
joint investment projects in third countries. They highlighted the
importance of the Middle Corridor and discussed the prospects for
Italian companies to utilize this corridor.
They addressed the role of the Italy-Azerbaijan Economic
Cooperation Commission and agreed to hold the next meeting of the
commission next year.
President Ilham Aliyev invited Giorgia Meloni to make an
official visit to Azerbaijan, and she accepted the invitation with
pleasure.
