Russian Air Strike On Kharkiv Region's Tsyrkuny Leaves Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian launched an air strike on Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv district, damaging at least 20 residential buildings and injuring two people.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“On September 5, at about 16:45, the Russian conducted an air strike on the village of Tsyrkuny, the Kharkiv district. An aircraft munition hit a private residential sector. At least 20 residential buildings and a car were damaged. A fire broke out,” the post reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, two people were injured: A 63-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction, and a 68-year-old man sustained injuries.

As reported, on September 5, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the village of Shyikivka in the Kharkiv region, causing significant damage to houses.