How To Find Someone's Location On Google Maps Robotics & Automation News

Whether you want to ensure that your loved ones are around a safe location or keep a tab on your partner, location tracking could be very important.

However, doing it in an intrusive manner could raise suspicions and even cause problems in relationships. Of course, you are wondering how to find someone's location .

Don't fret – this article will discuss this in detail. We'll share some of the best applications and even some free solutions.

Why is it Necessary?

First things first, why is it necessary for you to track anyone's location? Well, out of many reasons, the following could be some reasons for you to keep an eye on them.

Elderly Care

If elderly people in your family have cognitive problems or are more prone to wandering freely, you may want to track their location.

Accident Response

In some emergency situations, knowing the exact location of people around you allows you to reach the spot in time and offer help. This would also ensure workplace security.

Trust Issues

If you are facing trust issues in your relationship, like infidelity, you can track your spouse's location to confirm suspicions or sort out your problems.

Best Apps to Monitor Location on The Map

For the above reasons, a couple of monitoring applications are the perfect fit. Let's discuss these mobile applications in detail.

Scannero

Scannero is a geo-tracking application that allows you to trace the exact and accurate location in real-time. Here, you can track the coordinates on a user-friendly map.

To operate this application, you must create an account on the app and then share this link on your loved one's phone.

Once the user on the other end clicks the link, the application finds the precise location of the phone and sends it to you on Scannero's dashboard.

This application ensures that users on the other end don't know whether you are tracking their location or not. But that's not all. It also allows you to find location by phone number.

Furthermore, Scannero is trusted by SiteJabber and WOT, which definitely makes it a top pick for you.

So, in short, this could be the best application for locating anyone's location on Google Maps.

Scannero comes with a wide range of features that include:



Reverse Phone Lookup

Reverse Name Lookup

Email and Phone Leak Checker Voice Messaging

mSpy

mSpy has been specially designed to enhance parental control. Similar to Scannero, mSpy lets you track someone's location.

But is that all mSpy can track? Well, there's much more in the picture.

This application can help you monitor nearly a dozen other apps ranging from social media to browsers. Moreover, you may also record the screen remotely. In other words, you can view and control most of the main applications on the target device.

mSpy is one of the applications that has a high reputation in the market. Now, let us take a look at some of its key features:



Keylogging

Location Tracking

WhatsApp Tracking

Browsing History

Call Information

Screen Recording Email Tracking

Before you start monitoring phone, it's important to consider the legal and ethical repercussions of your decision. Ethically, you'd be violating privacy rights and breaching trust if you spy on device without consent.

Legally, users wouldn't be breaking the law by tracking a phone they possess. It's vital to seek consent if you want to track device without ruffling the feathers of law enforcement officers.

Free App to Track Phone

Want to consider some free alternatives? Well, some other methods come in handy for this as well. These methods are mainly used to find a lost phone. Here's how you can track a phone's location:

Using Google Maps Location Sharing

Have you heard of this trick before? It is one of the easiest ways you can pinpoint a device's location. All you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Go to Google Maps and click on the menu.Head to your profile picture and then location sharing.Tap on the person or device you want to track.

And that's all, now you can find the location of that device. This method is for Android users.

Find My App

Are you wondering how to see someone's location on your iPhone? The process is similar, but here, you would use the“Find My App.”

Open the“Find My App” application on your phoneSelect the“People” tabTap on the person's profile whose location is being shared with you online.Use directions to find the exact location on maps.

Please note that these applications provide information about lost phones and, if allowed, track a person's location from their device.

Conclusion

Summing up, there can be a number of ways you can find anyone's location. All you have to do is use either Scannero or mSpy and follow the easy-to-follow instructions they come with.

Though some free methods can also be used for location sharing or tracking purposes, they have limitations. Henceforth, more sophisticated applications should be preferred for this purpose.