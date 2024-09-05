Moci Honours Participating Companies In 2024 Consumer Goods Price Decline Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Commerce and (MoCI) honoured today, September 5, the companies participating in 2024 subsidisation initiatives to curb consumer goods prices.

The honouring ceremony featured a detailed presentation of the initiatives that helped cut the costs of consumer goods, lamb and sacrifice meat for the Holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Adha ( Festival of Sacrifice).

Addressing the ceremony attended by MoCI assistant undersecretaries, officials and representatives of the companies, MoCI's Director of Quality Licenses and Market Control, Dr. Mohammed Mubarak Al Ameri hailed the initiatives that boosted local production and freed up consumer goods.

They bolstered collaboration between public and private sectors who exhibited a strong community commitment, Al Ameri added, stressing that the MoCI would continue initiatives that serve the interests of the Qatari society and urging further companies and individuals to take part in future initiatives.