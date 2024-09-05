(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration to Offer Life Science-Specific EAM Expertise to Pharma Manufacturers, CDMOs, and MedTech Companies

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in enterprise asset management software for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with RCM Technologies, Inc., a premier provider of business and solutions. This partnership is set to elevate the standards of regulatory compliance and operational excellence for pharmaceutical manufacturers, Contract Development and Organizations (CDMOs), and medical technology companies worldwide.



Under this new alliance, RCM Technologies will join Blue Mountain's extensive global partner ecosystem as a trained and certified services partner. Both Blue Mountain and RCM Technologies bring a wealth of experience in regulatory compliance within the life sciences sector. Together, they will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the rigorous demands of the industry.

Blue Mountain RAM (Regulatory Asset Manager) is recognized as a best-in-class software solution for Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS), Calibration, and Asset Performance Management (APM) specifically tailored for the unique requirements of the life sciences sector. The integration of Blue Mountain's cutting-edge software with RCM Technologies' managed services, commercial readiness, and industry-specific subject matter experts (SMEs) will provide clients with unparalleled support and expertise. This combined offering will enable life sciences organizations to optimize their operations, ensure compliance, and accelerate time to market.

“We are thrilled to partner with RCM Technologies,” said David Rode, CEO of Blue Mountain.“Their deep domain expertise and commitment to regulatory excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide the most advanced asset management solutions to the life sciences industry. Together, we are well-positioned to support our clients in navigating the complexities of regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.”

RCM Technologies brings decades of experience in delivering tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of life sciences organizations. Their team of true SMEs, with extensive in-industry experience, will work closely with Blue Mountain to provide clients with a seamless, integrated solution that addresses both the technical and regulatory challenges of the industry.

“We are excited to join forces with Blue Mountain,” said Bill Gargano, Group SVP Life Sciences and IT of RCM Technologies.“This partnership will allow us to offer our clients an enhanced suite of services that not only meet but exceed the stringent regulatory requirements of the life sciences sector. By combining our managed services and commercial readiness expertise with Blue Mountain's RAM software, we can deliver a solution that drives both compliance and operational excellence.”

The partnership between Blue Mountain and RCM Technologies marks a significant milestone in the life sciences industry, offering organizations the tools and expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

About Blue Mountain

Leading Life Sciences in asset management for 35 years, Blue Mountain has a unique position in the life sciences industry backed by a proven legacy. Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping hundreds of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Cell and Gene Therapy, Medical Device, and Contract Manufacturing companies. From set-up to installation and from training to validation, our company helps life sciences manufacturing master GMP asset management by implementing our best-in-class software - enabling them to leverage the cloud, drive paperless processes, and ensure regulatory compliance. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and based in the greater Philadelphia, PA region. For more information, please visit .

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. .

Medica Contacts:

For Blue Mountain:

Jessica Brown

Head of Global Marketing

Blue Mountain

...

For RCM Technologies:

Catherine Evans, PHR.

VP of HR & Divisional Operations

RCM Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCMT)

...

