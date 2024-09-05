Cambodia allocates over USD200M to finish construction of border ring road

(MENAFN) Cambodia has allocated over 200 million U.S. dollars to complete the construction of a border ring road within the next decade, Prime Minister Hun Manet announced on Thursday. The border ring road, which aims to strengthen infrastructure along Cambodia's borders with Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand, is a critical part of the country’s development strategy. Speaking at a graduation ceremony for lawyers at the Bar Association of Cambodia, Hun Manet highlighted the significant progress made so far, noting that approximately 1,300 kilometers, or about 50 percent of the total length of the road, has already been built.



The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to finishing the remaining sections of the border road over the next 10 years. With a budget of more than 200 million U.S. dollars earmarked for the project, the road is expected to play a key role in enhancing connectivity and boosting trade and security in the border regions. Hun Manet’s remarks underscored the importance of the road as part of broader efforts to develop Cambodia's infrastructure and promote economic growth.



In support of this initiative, Hun Manet launched the Border Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF) on August 26. The fund was established to raise additional resources to support infrastructure projects along Cambodia's borders, with the border ring road being the primary focus. The BIDF reflects the government’s determination to secure the necessary financing to complete the road and other border development projects.



Hun Manet also expressed gratitude to the nearly 400,000 individuals who have already contributed to the BIDF. The fundraising effort continues, and the Prime Minister thanked both domestic and international donors for their strong support of the initiative. This widespread public participation demonstrates the importance of the project for Cambodia’s national development and its citizens’ engagement in building the country’s future.

