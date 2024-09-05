OMODA and JAECOO crossovers test drive took place at OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo

(MENAFN- Abtodom) A unique event took place on the territory of the OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership center on Saturday, August 24. It was organized especially for connoisseurs of the OMODA and JAECOO brands. Guests had a unique opportunity to test the off-road qualities of the cars on a specially prepared extreme track with obstacles.



The event took place on the territory of OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo. A complex track, including such elements as a slide, overpass, swings and a section with diagonal hanging was built there. Each of those present was able to personally test the cars on these obstacles and evaluate their excellent characteristics and reliability in conditions as close as possible to real tests.



OMODA and JAECOO cars demonstrated their capabilities on difficult sections. These confidently coped with any difficulties of the track. The guests of the event appreciated the maneuverability and stability of the cars on the hill, overpass and swings. They tested them on diagonal hanging. The crossovers demonstrated excellent stability and control comfort there. This unusual experience allowed the participants to enjoy the drive and see for themselves the excellent off-road qualities of the models.



A buffet and pleasant gifts awaited the guests in addition to the exciting test drive. This added a special charm and emphasized the status of the event.



«Such test drives are an ideal opportunity for customers to personally experience the advantages of the presented cars in extreme conditions. This is a test of off-road qualities. This is a unique chance feeling the level of comfort and safety of OMODA and JAECOO. OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo thanks everyone who took part in this unforgettable event. We are looking forward to new meetings with impatience!» - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented.



The test drive participants were able to evaluate the JAECOO J8 and OMODA C5 in addition to other presented JAECOO and OMODA models. JAECOO J8 is the brand's flagship crossover. The innovative all-wheel drive system with torque vector control is responsible for the measured distribution of torque to the rear wheels independently of each other. The car's interior is not inferior in quality to its technical component. The seats are trimmed with genuine Nappa leather. The front seats have a massage and ventilation function. The driver's seat remembers up to 12 individual adjustments and settings.



The OMODA C5 model was developed within the framework of the Art in Motion concept. The embodiment of the idea of functional design lies at its core. The intelligent control system of the electromagnetic multi-plate clutch is responsible for predictable behavior on any surface. The advanced T1X platform provides more space inside and excellent geometric cross-country ability: high ground clearance, optimal angles of entry and exit.



MENAFN05092024005646012357ID1108640066