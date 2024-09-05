Weekend pizza workshop for kids to launch at MINT, City Walk this month

(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co)

Family-friendly restaurant, MINT at City Walk is starting a series of monthly fun pizza chef-led workshops for little ones, beginning Saturday 14th September.



The first back-to-school pizza workshop will kick off on Saturday 14th September 4pm. This fun session, designed for children up to 12 years old, accommodates up to 10 kids per class for 1.5 hours. The cost is AED 150 with an apron to take home, or AED 100 without an apron. Workshops will continue monthly, with sessions scheduled during weekends, school breaks and holidays throughout the fall and winter seasons.



Inviting budding chefs to grab a seat at the brand-new pizza counter, the chef-led workshop involves having fun playing with pizza dough to create and decorate their own fun pizzas. This month's workshop theme will be pizza octopuses and all kids will wear aprons and chef's hats during the class, ensuring kids are sure to look and feel the part.



Meanwhile parents are welcome to rest in an air-conditioned space enjoying lunch, afternoon coffee with dessert or some of the refreshing homemade lemonades and mocktails on offer at MINT. After the workshop, families can enjoy MINT’s new purpose-built space dedicated to children. Set with mini tables and chairs, the new dining and play area has plenty of activities for keeping tiny hands busy. Kids will find games, books and colouring activities available, all housed in a loft-style, netted play area.



Bookings are required to attend MINT’s pizza workshops and can be placed by e-mailing ... or calling +971 50 344 1109.



MINT Concept is located at City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For further information, please visit or follow @mint_concept_ae on social media.





