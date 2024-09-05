JD-U's Neeraj Kumar Slams Cleric Tauqeer Raza For Terming RSS 'Terror Outfit'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Senior JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar on Thursday hit out at Islamic scholar Maulana Tauqeer Raza who had termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) "a organisation", saying he only makes such statements to draw attention.

Speaking to IANS, Neeraj Kumar said that Raza makes such statements just to stay in the spotlight and claimed that even Raza's own community doesn't take his words seriously.

The JD-U leader further stated that the cleric lacks knowledge of the Constitution. "This country operates under a Constitution. We have the Bible, the Quran, the Ramayana here."

"Can any terrorist organisation function in this country? Don't we have laws and a judiciary here? These statements are made only to gain media attention. Even his own community does not take him seriously. Such people are not role models in society. They want to enter politics and are known for their foul language," he said.

Raza, the President of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, had on Wednesday called the RSS a terrorist organisation, and demanded a ban on it as well as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Bajrang Dal.

"If the government truly wants to work honestly, these terrorist organisations should be shut down. We live for India, we can die for India, but we are not ready to compromise on our dignity," he said.

Addressing the media after a meeting called to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill, Raza said: "I am saying this openly. If we want to maintain peace and harmony in the country, these organisations must be banned."

He also opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, stating that the Waqf properties should be freed from government control, and threatened protests if this was not done.

He said they are ready to make any sacrifice within the legal framework, and if necessary, protests will be held in Delhi as well.

The Maulana also questioned the judiciary's functioning, claiming that courts in the country operate under government pressure.