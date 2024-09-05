‘Is She Drunk?’: Nysa Devgan Trolled For Holding Phone To Ear While Wearing Headphones

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ajay Devgan and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is a popular social figure. Her random paparazzi clips go viral, as the star kid is often clicked on at airports and parties and hangs out with social media influencer Orry, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav, and other celebs' kids.



Even though Nysa has not made her acting debut yet, the young star is no less than a celebrity and is regularly clicked by paparazzi. She often gets trolled for her satirical choices and interesting interactions with the paparazzi.



On Wednesday, the Gen-Z star was once again photographed by paparazzi at the airport. Nysa wore a comfy white T-shirt and blue joggers. Several videos and pictures are going viral on social media, but not for a good reason.



Netizens online with sharp eyes noticed that Nysa was holding her phone near her ears even though she was already wearing headphones.











People in the comments started trolling her and were amused to see her like that. One user wrote, "Kya Matlab sar pr Headphones phone se baat."

Another user wrote, "Lagta hai Nashe me bhol gayi ki head phone laga hua hai."

One person commented, "Head phone laga ke kon baat karta hai yaar"

Another person commented, "Kaan per headphone

hai aur mobile se baat ker rahi hai ye bade logo ka chochlapan khatam nahi hota natak dikhane ka"









Several fans are excited about her acting debut and cannot wait for her to star in a Bollywood project. In a recent interview, Ajay Devgan revealed that Nysa doesn't have any plans to venture into the film industry.

"Right now she doesn't want to be (come into the acting world). I don't think she wants to be but tomorrow if something changes they will run a 20-year-old interview that Ajay Devgn said but right now, there is zero per cent chance. When we come from very humble backgrounds and start from there, the family values always remain the same. Still today, whoever we are, we are middle class. At home, we are completely middle class. Our beliefs, everything is middle class and it should be like this..," said Ajay Devgan.

