Radisson Hotel Group Strengthens Footprint In Himachal Pradesh With The Signing Of Glenview Resort Kasauli

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Strengthening its presence in the leisure circuit of Himachal Pradesh, Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Glenview Resort Kasauli, a member of Radisson Individuals. This new addition marks the Group's 10th hotel in the state, reflecting the brand's strategic focus on building hotels in drivable distances, weaving them within its vast existing portfolio. The Group currently operates five hotels and resorts in Himachal Pradesh under multiple brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, and Radisson Individuals Retreats. Its pipeline in the state includes upcoming hotels in Shimla, Manali, and Chail.



Strategically positioned in the heart of Kasauli, the resort will be easily accessible by a one to two-hour drive from Chandigarh International Airport and Kalka railway station, while also providing smooth connectivity via the Himalayan Expressway (NH 5). Its prime location also makes it an excellent base for exploring nearby attractions, with easy access to popular destinations such as Shimla, Kufri, and Solan.



Renowned for its diverse tourism experiences, ranging from spiritual retreats to leisure and adventure pursuits, Himachal Pradesh holds immense significance in the tourism landscape. Kasauli, being one of its easily accessible destinations with a pleasant climate, sees a steady influx of tourists throughout the year.



"We are thrilled to announce the signing of Glenview Resort Kasauli, a member of Radisson Individuals which significantly solidifies our presence in Himachal Pradesh. Radisson Individuals helps us strategically add independent hotels to our portfolio while keeping their unique charm. The brand's quick conversion approach enables us to rapidly enhance our market presence and meet the growing demand for quality accommodations. This signing will help us boost our presence in Himachal Pradesh and also highlight our commitment to offering high-quality hospitality experiences in the state," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



"Glenview Resort Kasauli, a member of Radisson Individuals is a welcome addition to our growing portfolio in Himachal Pradesh. The upcoming hotels in Shimla, Manali, Kasauli, and Chail emphasize our focus on establishing Radisson Hotel Group as a leading and preferred partner across India's leisure destinations. With this signing, we are excited to tap into Himachal's growing tourism potential and strengthen our market position." said Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director Development South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



Set to open in Q4 2024, the resort will have exquisitely designed rooms offering a diverse selection to guests, including king rooms, twin rooms, and suites. A ballroom, an outdoor event space, and two meeting rooms will provide ideal settings for memorable occasions and business gatherings. Guests can relax by the pool, work out in the gym, or enjoy the spa. Dining options would include an all-day restaurant, a rooftop restaurant, and a bar. This resort promises to be the preferred destination for both leisure and business travelers, combining exceptional experiences with convenience.



"We are thrilled to contribute to Radisson Hotel Group's growing portfolio in India with Glenview Resort Kasauli, a member of Radisson Individuals. Our goal is to provide a unique and memorable experience to both domestic and international guests, and we are excited to collaborate with the Group to bring this vision to life," said, Capt. P.S. Chimni and Rocky Chimni, Directors, Glenview Resort Kasauli.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 180 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels in over 70 destinations across India, Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a 4-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

