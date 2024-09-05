COP29 In Azerbaijan Highlights Commitment To 'Green Economy' Development
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, met with a
delegation from the International Parliamentary congress (IPC) to
discuss Azerbaijan's efforts in promoting a green Economy and
addressing global climate issues, Azernews
reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy, the decision to host the
29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan underscores the
importance the country places on developing a green economy and
tackling global climate challenges.
The ministry emphasized that cooperation with international
organizations remains a priority in the lead-up to COP29. Special
attention is being given to implementing measures that promote
green energy and reduce the effects of global climate change in
Azerbaijan.
The meeting also involved discussions on partnership
opportunities within the framework of the IPC's Climate Change
Think Tank initiative, further aligning efforts to promote
sustainable development.
