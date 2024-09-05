COP29 In Azerbaijan Highlights Commitment To 'Green Economy' Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

First Deputy of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, met with a delegation from the International Parliamentary (IPC) to discuss Azerbaijan's efforts in promoting a green and addressing global climate issues, Azernews reports.

According to the of Economy, the decision to host the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan underscores the importance the country places on developing a green economy and tackling global climate challenges.

The ministry emphasized that cooperation with international organizations remains a priority in the lead-up to COP29. Special attention is being given to implementing measures that promote green energy and reduce the effects of global climate change in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also involved discussions on partnership opportunities within the framework of the IPC's Climate Change Think Tank initiative, further aligning efforts to promote sustainable development.