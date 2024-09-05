Cardamom Tea Benefits: Can It Reduce Acidity And Improve Digestion? Read THIS To Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Some people prefer ginger tea, while others prefer cardamom tea. Sipping hot tea on a rainy day is a delightful experience. However, excessive tea consumption can lead to acidity and indigestion for many. But, a simple addition to your tea can help avoid acidity - Cardamom. Adding cardamom to your daily tea not only enhances the flavor but also helps alleviate and acidity.

A common morning ritual in most Indian households is making tea. Many people find it difficult to start their day without a cup of tea. Skipping morning tea can lead to headaches and other discomforts. However, tea preferences vary. Some enjoy ginger tea, while others prefer cardamom tea. Sipping hot tea on a rainy day is a delightful experience. But, excessive tea consumption can lead to acidity and indigestion for many. A simple addition to your tea can help avoid acidity - Cardamom. Adding cardamom to your daily tea not only enhances the flavor but also helps alleviate gas and acidity.

Benefits of Cardamom Tea: Improved Digestion: Cardamom enhances the digestive system, reducing gas, bloating, and indigestion. It aids in smoother digestion. Relieves Discomfort: Cardamom's antispasmodic properties help alleviate stomach cramps and pain. Boosts Immunity: Rich in antioxidants, cardamom strengthens immunity, protecting the body from diseases. Cardamom tea refreshes the body and mind, helping reduce stress and anxiety.

Urinary Health: Cardamom's natural diuretic properties aid in treating urinary problems and flushing out toxins from the body. Fresh Breath: The natural properties of cardamom and cardamom tea help reduce bad breath and urine odor, promoting oral hygiene.

Here are some other remedies for gas relief: 1. Carom Seeds: These seeds help resolve digestive issues due to the presence of thymol, an active compound that aids in reducing acidity. Chew on ajwain with a pinch of salt or soak a teaspoon in water overnight and drink the water to alleviate acidity. 2. Fennel Seeds: Also known as saunf, fennel aids digestion and reduces acidity. Chew on fennel seeds after meals or soak them in water overnight and drink the water. You can also make warm fennel water, which is great for digestive health.

3. Milk and Yogurt: Room-temperature milk acts as a natural antacid, helping reduce acidity. Sip on milk slowly to neutralize acid levels in the stomach. Yogurt is also effective in combating acidity as it contains probiotics that promote a healthy gut. 4. Honey: Consuming a teaspoon of honey mixed with warm water neutralizes stomach acid. Adding lemon to it makes it an effective alkalizing agent, further reducing acid levels. 5. Coriander: Both fresh leaves and dried seeds, known as dhaniya, can help overcome acidity. Raw coriander juice or coriander seed tea can alleviate bloating, nausea, and vomiting, which are common symptoms associated with acidity.