(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's annual inflation rate hit 5.57% in August 2024. This continues an upward trend observed in recent months. The figure increased from 5.45% in July, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics INE.



For 15 straight months, the Consumer Price has stayed within the government's 3-6% target range, according to INE data.



However, inflation is now approaching the upper limit, which could worry policymakers. August marked the fourth month of accelerating inflation rates. This followed a four-month period of declining trends earlier in the year.



The monthly inflation rate for August 2024 was 0.29%. This surpassed the 0.17% recorded in the same month last year.



Cumulative inflation for the first eight months of 2024 reached 4.03%. In contrast, it was 3.58% for the same period in 2023.







Several categories contributed significantly to August's inflation. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages saw a 0.31% increase.



Clothing and Footwear, however, decreased by 1.85%. Furniture and Household Items rose by 0.78%. Health and Education costs went up by 1.05%.



Uruguay ended 2023 with an annual inflation rate of 5.11%. This was the lowest yearly figure since 2005, when it stood at 4.9%. Many viewed this achievement as a major step in controlling inflation.



The Central Bank's latest Expectations Survey revealed interesting projections. Analysts forecast a median inflation rate of 5.30% for the entire year of 2024.



For August, they had predicted a monthly rate of 0.40%. The actual figure turned out slightly higher.



President Luis Lacalle Pou's administration has prioritized controlling inflation. The government's 3-6% target range reflects its commitment to price stability.



It also allows for some economic flexibility. Yet, recent acceleration in inflation rates challenges this policy.

Economic Challenges Mount as Uruguayan Prices Rise

If the trend continues, it may spark discussions about potential policy changes. These could include adjustments to monetary policy or other economic measures. The goal would be to keep inflation within the desired range.



Uruguay's inflation rate remains moderate compared to some Latin American neighbors. However, the recent uptick aligns with a broader global trend of inflationary pressures.



Various factors contribute to worldwide inflation concerns. These include supply chain disruptions, energy prices, and post-pandemic economic recovery.



Uruguay continues to navigate these economic challenges. Policymakers, businesses, and consumers will closely watch inflation trends in coming months.



This is especially true as the country nears the end of 2024 and looks to 2025.

