Geetanjali Mishra: ‘Astrology, Numerology’ Have Played A Significant Role In My Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Geetanjali Mishra, who portrays the role of Rajesh in the hit television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', has opened up on the significance of astrology and numerology in her life.

The actress spoke about the special piece of jewellery that she wears everyday, and how it has helped her with peace of mind.

Talking about the same, the actress said,“One accessory that is very close to me is a pearl ring. I have not removed it since the day I first wore it. Astrology and numerology have always played a significant role in my life, guiding me through various phases and decisions”.

The actress further mentioned that pearls are known for their calming effects and are believed to attract growth and prosperity, that's the reason she cherishes her ring so deeply.

“Every time I look at it, I'm reminded of the balance and harmony I strive to maintain. It's a way of aligning myself with the universe's energies. It's a small yet powerful reminder that I carry with me every day”, she added.

Recently, Geetanjali shared insights into the Janmashtami at her native place, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. She spoke about the festive delicacies like Malai Peda, Charnamrit, and Dhaniya Panjiri that are offered to Lord Krishna in UP on the occasion of Janmashtami.

She shared that the celebrations are grand in her hometown Varanasi, and how her grandmother would prepare special prasads like Malai Peda, Charnamrit, and Dhaniya Panjiri, offered as a tribute to Lord Krishna.

In Mumbai, the city where the actress works, Janmashtami is a much revered festival as the city get drenched in the hues of the festival with several mandals organising the Dahi-handi.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.