Monica Bellucci: There Is So Much Substance For An Actor In Tim Burton’S Fairy Tales

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Monica Bellucci, who will be seen in the upcoming film“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” has heaped praise on filmmaker Tim Burton and said that there is a lot of substance for an in his fairy tales.

Bellucci said: "I have to say that I'm so honoured to be part of this amazing cast, and to enter into Tim's fantastic and magical world. His vision is so personal, so unique. And his characters often have naive and childlike qualities.”

She added that even the villains are, most of the time, unintentionally disruptive.

“There is so much substance for an in his fairy tales. Joining this film happened because Tim told me that there was a key role in the movie and he thought about me. I was very happy to accept it and to play it.”

Talking about working with Michael Keaton, she said:“Almost all my scenes are with Michael Keaton. And Michael was so kind. He has amazing energy. So gentle and so creative. And it was beautiful to see the creative connection between Tim and Michael that has been built through the years.”

“You can feel the energy that they know each other very well. It was beautiful for everybody to see this creative synergy between them from their years working together. I really loved working with him."

Asked her about the impact the 1988“Beetlejuice” had on her, Bellucci said: "Why is Beetlejuice such a beloved character? Because Beetlejuice is so funny, it's so unpredictable. Everything is so creative. And at the same time, there is a meaning. It's about love, it's about death... and life. All those questions that we are so curious about, and now Beetlejuice is back to haunt the Deetz family again.”

“But now, there are three generations of Deetz women, and everything starts again when they come back home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy and the portal of the afterlife is accidentally opened.”

She says she knows that there are different generations who want to see this movie, because the world of Tim Burton is a type of fantasy world that all different generations love, children and adults.

“It is a kind of universe that touches all souls in a very profound way. What I can say about Tim, he's so precise. He knows what he wants. And the atmosphere on set is very calm and beautiful. And his energy, it's really inspiring for everybody. And it is really wonderful to work in this kind of atmosphere," she said.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Tim Burton/Tommy Harper/Plan B Entertainment Production, A Film by Tim Burton,“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”, which will be released on September 6 in cinemas in India. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.