Finnish FM: Ties With Qatar Have Deepened Over Time

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Finnish Foreign Elina Valtonen (pictured) has underlined that the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Finland reflects the remarkable development in relations between the two countries in recent years.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Valtonen welcomed the Amir's visit to Helsinki which constitutes an important opportunity to highlight the many potentials that can be built upon between the two sides.

She noted that Qatar-Finland relations have become deeper and stronger over the past decades, and believed that the future is up to the people of both countries to have more interaction in trade and investment, and to discuss ideas and common solutions to various issues and challenges.

Valtonen pointed to Finland's interest in Qatar as a future political partner in effectively resolving the Middle East crises, and finding common ground on the Palestinian issue to realise the two-state solution, thus achieving a peaceful future in the region and the world. She indicated that Finland defends the international order based on the rules of democracy and freedom.

The foreign minister said that Finland has a lot to offer in the areas of business and economic affairs, including investment and trade; noting the importance of close co-operation between Qatar and Finland and its role in solving many regional and geopolitical problems, such as climate change.

She noted the significance of the six-hour direct flight between Doha and Helsinki in promoting business and investment, and cultural exchange between the peoples through tourism in both directions, noting that the two countries have very advanced companies.

Regarding the second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Qatar and Finland held in the capital Helsinki last May, Valtonen said the consultations were well received by both sides, and revealed many commonalities that can be built upon, indicating that the consultations will be“permanent and regular.”

The Finnish foreign minister highlighted the important role of Qatar at the regional and international levels, through resolving crises in the Middle East and the world, expressing her country's appreciation for the Qatari role in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the success of the Qatari mediation in reuniting Ukrainian children with their families.

She also praised the role of Qatar and its mediation to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, noting Finland's aspiration to co-operate with Qatar in this regard, and to ensure the resumption of negotiations related to the two-state solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

She affirmed her country's support for the work of the UN and its aspiration to resolve all the issues raised, noting:“Without the UN, we will not live in a rules-based international order, which we need and look forward to improving.” Valtonen noted that the UN can have very important roles, particularly the Security Council, emphasising everyone's commitment to the UN Charter and the principles of the rules-based international order.

