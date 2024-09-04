The Latest Construction Innovations And Industry Insights - September 4, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNDRE, AB, CANADA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week's top video showcases the successful completion of the Haisla Bridge Replacement project in Kitimat, B.C., by the Ledcor-Haisla Limited Partnership. The project involved constructing a new two-lane bridge alongside the 1954 bridge, which had long served the community. Notably, the old bridge was dismantled using a jack-and-slide method, minimizing environmental impact on the Kitimat River. Ledcor, as the design-builder, managed construction activities, utility relocation, traffic, health and safety, Indigenous community relations, and environmental compliance. Brybil Design Services provided design-build engineering, while WSP served as the owner's engineer. The project included realigning roads, sidewalks, and utilities, and building new property accesses. Working near the Kitimat River added complexity due to environmental factors, requiring careful scheduling and adherence to protocols. The team also monitored the Kitimat River's gravel bar, crucial for construction, using cameras to predict potential flood events.Featured content includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 73.Steel Toe Communications Launches Workforce Development Social Media Campaign,@Chat_CTE, to Bridge the Skills Gap.Modernizing the Grid: Overcoming Challenges for Rooftop Solar.Supreme Court of Canada Renovation Faces Significant Delays and Challenges.RAIC Names 30 Members for the King Charles III Coronation Medal.New Cameron Community Centre in Burnaby to Feature Mass Timber.IAPMO Publishes Groundbreaking White Paper on Adaptive Reuse in Construction.An Owner's Take: Breaking Down the Benefits of Revizto.Whitepaper: Ensuring Safe Access to The Rooftop.Everything You Need To Know About Full Face Respirators: Usage, Fit Testing, and Maintenance.5 Safety Tips for RV Rangers Maintenance Workers.Protect Your Building Projects and Worker's Health.Masterclass Ep 38: Construction Billing Methods: Progress Billing.Oliver Kinross Announces Launch of Melbourne Build ExpoStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

