U.S. Trade Deficit Widens In July; Maintains Surplus With Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July, the U.S. trade deficit expanded by 7.9% to $78 billion, up from the revised figure of $73 billion in June, as reported by the Commerce Department.



The 2.1% rise in imports drove this increase, reaching $345.4 billion. Exports saw a modest increase of 0.5%, totaling $266.6 billion.



Throughout the year, the cumulative deficit in goods and services has risen by 7.7% compared to the same period in 2023. Exports increased by 3.7%, and imports grew by 4.5%.



In detail, the U.S. recorded trade surpluses in July with several regions and countries. Notably, there were surpluss of $4.7 billion with the Netherlands, $4.2 billion with Central and South America, and $1.8 billion with Hong Kong.



Additionally, surpluses included $1.5 billion with Australia, $1 billion with Belgium, and $800 million each with Brazil and the United Kingdom.







Conversely, significant trade deficits were noted, with China at $27.2 billion and the European Union at $18.4 billion.



Other notable deficits included $13.6 billion with Mexico, $9.5 billion with Vietnam, and $8.3 billion with Taiwan.



Germany, Canada , and Ireland also showed substantial deficits ranging from $6.6 billion to $7.7 billion. This data highlights the ongoing challenges and dynamics of U.S. international trade.



Trade balances with various countries reflect the complex interdependencies that shape economic relationships and impact domestic industries and consumer markets.



Understanding these patterns is crucial. They affect economic policy and have broader implications for global economic stability and growth.

MENAFN04092024007421016031ID1108638160