Immigrant Artists Explore Cultural, Historical And Social Experiences In Unlocked Identities Exhibition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International Group Art exploring the contradictory cultural phenomenon of identities opens on September 12, Thursday (at 18:00) at the Perseus (456 W Broadway, New York).Titled“Unlocked Identities,” the project curated by Art Curator from Athens, Greece Julia Sysalova, is a group exploration of personal, social, and historical experiences through the lens of art on a global scale.Through the complex labyrinths of their (sub)consciousness 21 emerging immigrant artists from the former USSR, living in different countries (USA, Spain, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Greece, Italy, Finland, Austria, Armenia, Great Britain, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore), explore the surrounding reality, revisiting how new cultural and social codes influence their realia and artistic practice.In search of a complex balance between internal and external contradictions, the artists talking about the ones they know best - about themselves, creating a dialogue with each other and with the public though painting, art photography, sculpture and installations.Participating artists: Oxana Akopov (USA), Asia Aveli (Kyrgyzstan), Patricia Demba (Greece), Consonance Ebb (USA), Irina Filova (USA), Galina Hartinger (Austria), Julia iSABEL (USA), Anna Livna (USA), Elmira Kandy (Kazakhstan), Lena Kardash, Spain, Evgeny Maklakov (Spain), Irina Metz (Armenia), Gali / Galina Milter (USA), Tatsiana Naumcic (Italy), Irina Pakhmutova (Cyprus), Garegin Protopopov (Spain), Lana Reiber (USA), Veera Romanoff (Finland), Maya Shi (Singapore), Inna Voronov (USA), Anna Yakusheva (UK).Opening: September 12, Thursday, 18:00Duration: September 12 – October 10, 2024Address: Perseus Gallery (456 W Broadway, New York)Working hours: Monday – Saturday: 10:30 – 18:00, Sunday 10:30 – 12:00About the Curator: Julia Sysalova, Greece, is Athens-based Art Curator, Critic, and Art Communication Educator, organizing art exhibitions across Europe and the USA. She is Vice President at the Institute of Mediterranean Culture, and is a respected Member of the AICA (International Association of Art Critics). In 2022, she established the Art Communication Online School, dedicated to guiding artists through the complexities of the art world.About Perseus Gallery: Founded in 2017, the gallery represents talented and ambitious artists from all over the world with the goal of helping them get to the next level of their professional development. It provides the opportunity to participate in world-renowned art events and art fairs throughout the United States.Perseus Gallery operates as a permanent gallery and located in SoHo, New York.

