Egyptian, Turkish Leaders Demand Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi stressed their firm stance, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip and an end to the Israeli aggression on the West Bank.

During a press in Ankara on Wednesday, they declared their point about the Palestine cause as the cornerstone of the leaders' summit.

Erdogan said the Israeli takes full responsibility for all the killing, destruction, and displacement that caused hunger and a shortage of in Gaza.

He accused the Israeli occupation of perpetrating the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, at the end of last July.

Erdogan appreciated Egypt and Turkey's role in keeping the region peaceful and stable and thanked Egypt for its role.

He stressed that Turkiye will boost investments in Egypt to 15 billion dollars in the next five years to develop cooperation between the two countries in health, industry, trade, defense, and the environment.

For his part, the Egyptian President affirmed that his visit to Turkiye opens a new era in the relationship between both countries.

He noted that Egypt and Turkiye maintained unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause, highlighting the need of establishing ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.

Al-Sisi said, "I say the brotherly Turkish oath that I carry to you from Egypt and its people the best feelings of friendship and love, in light of our pride in the historical relations and the broad cultural and civilizational heritage that unites us."

He added that in recent years, both nations flourished in communication in the tourism trade, especially the Turkish investments in Eygept in manufacturing.

He pointed out that the proper relationship between both countries will transform them, facilitating inter-trade movement and expanding the scope of the free trade agreement between Egypt and Turkey to raise trade exchange to $15 billion in the coming years.

Al-Sisi draws attention to the Libya case to find a resolution to bring back peace and prosperity in conjunction with the withdrawal of foreign and militia forces from Libya.

In the Syria case, Al-Sisi said both sides are hoping and working hard to find new ways for Turkey and Syria to achieve a solution for a peace agreement to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and make peace between the Syrian and Turkish borders.

Regarding the crises in Sudan and Somalia, Al-Sisi expressed desire to make the necessary effort to reach a diplomatic, rather than a military, solution that could restore stability and security to both countries.

Earlier today the Egyptian President arrived in Ankara and was welcomed at Esenboga Airport by President Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin.

The two presidents held a short meeting in the airport's VIP lounge. Then, they headed to the Turkish presidential complex to co-chair the strategic cooperation council. (end)

