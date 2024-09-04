Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, (NYSE: HOG ) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1725 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable September 27, 2024 to the of record of the Company's common stock as of September 16, 2024.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Services.

