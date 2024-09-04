Michael Isolani Appointed Executive Chef At The Omni Royal Orleans And Rib Room

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Executive Chef Michael Isolani, Rib Room, Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, French Quarter

Introducing our new Executive Chef at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel and Rib Room

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are thrilled to introduce Executive Chef Michael Isolani, a native of Louisiana, who began his career over 20 years ago under the mentorship of James Beard Award winner, Chef Norman Van Aken, in Orlando, In New Orleans, he quickly rose through the ranks from Chef De Cuisine to Executive Chef at Stanley and Stella! with Chef Scott Boswell, where Stella! earned the prestigious 5 bean award from the Times Picayune and the 5 diamond AAA rating.Over the past decade, Chef Isolani has served as Executive Chef at Bouligny Tavern, Trinity, Roux & Brew Steakhouse, and Desi Vega's Seafood and Steakhouse. His culinary philosophy centers on procuring the finest ingredients, with a strong emphasis on local, fresh, and sustainable produce and seafood, to reinvent and reimagine famous New Orleans dishes.Chef Isolani is celebrated for his guest-centered approach to the dining experience. For birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, or parties, he is inspired to create unique and memorable experiences for his guests. He takes great delight in accommodating special requests and ensuring that every dining occasion is exceptional.When asked about his favorite foods, Chef Isolani expressed his love for savory beignets. He describes them as simple yet delightful bar bites, filled with cheese, crawfish, or fresh crabmeat, offering a savory surprise within a beignet-like crust.Join us in welcoming Chef Michael Isolani as he continues to bring his culinary expertise and passion to the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel and Rib Room Restaurant.Coolinary Dinner menu, Chef Michael highly recommends the Tempura fried softshell crab. This popular summer dish, influenced by Asian cuisine, features a super crispy tempura crust served piping hot with a refreshing salad of avocado, corn, tomato, and fresh, sweet, jumbo lump crabmeat, all complemented by a sweet and spicy gastrique. The contrasting hot and cold elements will tantalize your palate. Pair this entrée with pork belly and watermelon salad or duck leg confit appetizer.For a more traditional dinner, the prime filet mignon with fondant potatoes and béarnaise sauce is a popular COOLINARY choice. A dessert course is included with dinner, your choice of Chef Autumn Heckman's NOWFE silver award, Pistachio Cream Tart or Chef's Daily Cheesecake.Coolinary Lunch Menu: For a Coolinary lunch, the Smoked salmon pâté is a go-to item on Chef Michael's summer menus. In the scorching weather, it's light and creamy, served on hot toast points with pickled onions, lemon, capers, and a petite arugula salad. Pair the salmon pâté appetizer with your entrée', either a Rosemary-parmesan crusted, roasted pork chop or smoked duck breast with crispy duck wonton and blackberry jus.About: Omni Royal Orleans anchors the beautiful French Quarter at the fashionable intersection of St. Louis and Royal streets. From the marble lobby to the crystal chandeliers overhead, our historic Four Diamond New Orleans hotel reflects a more sophisticated time. Step onto the rooftop pool deck or the wrought iron balcony of select guest rooms to look down on the street activity of the bustling French Quarter. Rib Room Restaurant has served guests with fine dining, steaks, seafood, and creole cuisine since 1961.

