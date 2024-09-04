Wellcare Of North Carolina Donates $100,000 To Support Camp HOPE America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funding will Support Youth Impacted by Domestic Violence Across the State

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of North Carolina

(WellCare), a Medicaid plan and a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC ) company, announced today a $100,000 donation available to nine Family Justice Centers across North Carolina. These funds will support Camp HOPE America , a week-long overnight camp specially designed for youth impacted by domestic violence and trauma.

Wellcare of NC (PRNewsfoto/WellCare of North Carolina)

"WellCare is committed to improving the well-being of citizens and communities across North Carolina, and this is made possible through strong partnerships with organizations like Camp HOPE America and investing in Family Justice Centers across NC," said

Shaune Lancit, director, community engagement from WellCare of North Carolina. "We will continue to invest in the communities where our members live, work, and play, striving to shape a healthier future for all of North Carolina."



North Carolina currently has the second largest Family Justice Center network in the nation, helping to lead the way in transforming the lives of those impacted by abuse.

"The Family Justice Center movement, led by the Alliance for HOPE International (AFH), has transformed support for survivors of abuse by offering quicker, comprehensive services," said Catherine Johnson, Interim Director of Camp HOPE America and Director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center in Greensboro and High Point, NC. "Camp HOPE America's camping and mentoring program is essential to AFH's mission, providing a safe space for children impacted by abuse to heal, grow, and thrive. We deeply appreciate WellCare's investment, which helps these young individuals become healthy, confident adults."

This donation is part of WellCare's ongoing commitment to supporting communities across North Carolina. In May, WellCare invested $1.95 million in The Umbrella Center , a comprehensive family justice center that offers holistic services to individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, human trafficking, and child abuse. WellCare also supported the Effective Communication and Life Skills Workshop at The Hope Center at Pullen , a program designed to empower young adults transitioning out of foster care by providing them with the essential resources and connections needed for a safe and stable future.

Additionally, WellCare's microgrant program with Communities in Schools of North Carolina aims to enhance family engagement and bolster efforts in high-risk areas, introducing innovative tools to strengthen parent involvement and improve student outcomes. These efforts reflect WellCare's commitment to fostering resilient communities and ensuring every individual has access to the support they need.

Any reference in this press release to any person, organization, activity, or services related to North Carolina Medicaid does not constitute or imply the endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

