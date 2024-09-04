VISIT DENVER LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT CAMPAIGN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Boredom is Fired" marketing campaign targets young metro Denver residents to consider a career in tourism, leisure and hospitality to support workforce development.

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VISIT DENVER , the City

and County of Denver, hospitality business owners, educators, industry associations and community members announced "Boredom is Fired," an initiative highlighting the career opportunities in tourism, leisure and hospitality geared towards high school-age students and young adults. The campaign features the benefits of working in the industry such as good starting pay, skills development, career advancement and flexibility. The effort showcases ambassadors working in attractions, events, hotels, outdoor and food and beverage who share their stories of the endless opportunities for personal and professional growth in the industry.

Evan Semón Photography - Walter Isenberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Sage Hospitality Group, Adeeb Kahn, Executive Director, Denver Economic Development & Opportunity, MC Genova, Associate Vice President Partnership & VISIT DENVER Foundation, VISIT DENVER, Andrew Jackson, Events Sales Manager, Hyatt Regency – 2024 Campaign Ambassador

The campaign is part of VISIT DENVER's Workforce Development initiative that was initiated when the organization's partners and the board shared concerns of a shrinking workforce pool in the industry, which was the hardest hit industry during the pandemic and still struggles with staffing shortages. "Boredom is Fired" is a result of years of industry research and strategic planning with VISIT DENVER's Board of Directors, local educators, industry associations and City leadership, as well as important conversations with hospitality business owners, on the importance of an engaged, talented and motivated workforce.

"It is essential that the travel, leisure and hospitality industry invest in the next generation of workers and leaders," said Walter Isenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Sage Hospitality Group. "We cannot run our hotels and restaurants without the talent of thousands of workers from human resources professionals to chefs; catering managers to accountants. Our industry offers exciting careers with endless opportunities for growth, not to mention perks like flexibility, dynamic days and working alongside energetic and dedicated people. Sage Hospitality is proud to support this workforce development initiative and is committed to hiring and uplifting young people across our business."

"Boredom is Fired" is targeted to 18- to 20-year-old metro Denver residents to encourage them to explore jobs in tourism, leisure and hospitality. The marketing campaign drives to a new, robust website that profiles careers in hotels, events, attractions, food and beverage and outdoor recreation. It also links to information about open jobs, educational opportunities and resources.

"Students are excited to enter the workforce and are thirsty for information about the kinds of jobs that exist and stories from young professionals in those fields," said Steve Day, Principal of Cherry Creek Innovation Campus.

"'Boredom is Fired' fills a unique need of exposing students to a career path that checks the boxes important to so many young people while also introducing them to people living that life."

The campaign includes an outreach program to secondary education institutions and skills-based programs where VISIT DENVER representatives and workforce development ambassadors will speak directly to students. These ambassadors, who work across industry sectors, are featured in videos that share their stories.

"I am proud to represent the travel and tourism industry while mentoring students," said campaign ambassador, Andrew Jackson, an event sales manager at Hyatt Regency at Colorado Convention Center. "I have experienced first-hand, that a career in this industry is anything but boring. I have traveled the world while expanding my skillset learning in positions in a variety of departments within hotels – all while making a great living.

I enjoy the work-life balance, hands-on training, a flexible schedule and being part of an amazing team."

The U.S. travel and tourism industry experienced a 51% rise in new job postings in Q1 2024 compared with the previous quarter according to Hotel Management Network. The "Boredom is Fired" campaign is designed to help fill these positions and support businesses while uplifting students in a fun and exciting industry.

"We know investing in young people and helping them get job experience that they will enjoy is essential to the future success of the travel and hospitality industry," said Richard Scharf, President and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "We are so grateful to our local hospitality business owners, educators, industry associations and city leadership for their support of workforce development during this important time in the industry."

The "Boredom is Fired" campaign complements VISIT DENVER'S ongoing efforts in supporting students and young professionals with their career goals. The VISIT DENVER Foundation has been awarding scholarships for hospitality programs at Colorado universities, colleges and trade schools since 2000.

To learn more about the "Boredom is Fired" campaign and stay up on the latest visit boredomisfired

and follow the campaign on Instagram .

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau



Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.4 million visitors in 2023, generating $10.3 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at VISIT DENVER or Tourism Pays Denve r. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .



