Dima Ayad Unveils SS'25 Collection: A Celebration Of Soft Power And Feminine Strength

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) September 3, 2024. Renowned designer Dima Ayad is proud to announce the launch of her highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 (SS'25) collection. Inspired by all things feminine, the new collection embraces the beauty, strength, and elegance that define femininity. With a

focus on colorful fabrics, floral sequins, lace ombre satin, and feminine silhouettes, the SS'25 collection is a tribute to the power of being unapologetically feminine.

The SS'25 collection is a vibrant celebration of soft power-a concept that Dima Ayad believes is at the heart of every woman. 'There is immense power in being feminine,' says Ayad. 'It's about embracing a sense of soft power, a quiet confidence that comes from within. You don't need to lose your femininity to be powerful; in fact, your femininity is your power.'

From romantic floral sequin dresses to ombre satin fabrics that shimmer in the light, each piece in the collection exudes a sense of grace and allure. The designs are characterized by flowing silhouettes, delicate detailing, and a palette that ranges from soft pastels to bold, vibrant hues.

With an emphasis on 'all things girly,' the collection is both playful and sophisticated, offering pieces that can transition effortlessly from day to night.

Dima Ayad has always been committed to inclusivity and diversity, and the SS'25 collection is no exception. True to the brand's DNA, the collection features designs that suit all shapes and sizes, ensuring that every woman can find something that makes her feel confident and beautiful.

'Inclusivity is at the core of our brand,' Ayad continues. 'Fashion should be for everyone, and our SS'25 collection is designed with this in mind. We want every woman to feel seen, valued, and celebrated in our designs.'

The launch of the SS'25 collection is set to take place at Dubai Fashion Week on September 3i, where fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and media will get a first

look at the new line. Following the launch, the collection will be available for purchase online and at select retailers worldwide.

