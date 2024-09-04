Egypt shares digital transformation, capacity-building experience with Indonesia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amr Talaat, Egypt's of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized that Egypt's digital strategy aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. He stated that providing citizens with access to telecommunications and the internet in the digital age is no longer a luxury but a fundamental right. Talaat highlighted the Egyptian government's efforts to enhance digital infrastructure, including the implementation of a project to extend fiber optic cables across 4,500 villages as part of the“Decent Life” initiative. Additionally, the quality of telecommunications services in these villages is being improved by increasing the number of mobile towers. He noted that these projects are being executed through public-private partnerships to extend fiber optic cables nationwide.









These remarks were made during a panel discussion on economic transformation and the exploration of digital innovation's impact and opportunities in Indonesia and Africa. The session was part of the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF), hosted by Bali, Indonesia, where Talaat represented President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The session explored the opportunities that digital transformation could bring to both Indonesia and African nations, stressing the need for further investment in digital infrastructure to fully realize their potential in the digital economy.

In his speech, Talaat explained that digital government services are being made accessible to citizens through the“Digital Egypt” platform, with various channels available to ensure inclusivity. These channels include a mobile app, a call center, and post offices. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance digital accessibility for people with disabilities on the platform and the expansion of digital literacy programs.

Talaat added that Egypt's digital strategy is designed to ensure that the entire society participates in leading the country's digital transformation. Programs are being implemented to develop the skills of service-providing employees, with more efforts planned to launch digital services tailored to meet all citizens' needs, expand the user base of the Digital Egypt platform, and promote the use of electronic signatures and digital customer identification in government transactions.

He also highlighted that numerous programs and initiatives are in place to develop and refine digital skills, with around 400,000 trainees benefiting during the last fiscal year. The digital capacity-building strategy is being implemented through a hierarchical approach. At its base, digital culture programs are being disseminated in“Hayah Karima” villages, with awareness programs leading up to the peak, where master's degrees are awarded through the“Digital Egypt Builders” initiative. Specialized training programs, including electronic design, are also provided.

Talaat emphasized the importance of empowering youth to enter the freelance market and entrepreneurship and enhancing their capabilities in outsourcing and exporting digital services.

With the rapid pace of innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), Talaat pointed out the significant role of governments in fostering innovation, developing an enabling environment for the private sector, and harnessing innovation to serve citizens and improve government operations. He mentioned the establishment of the Applied Innovation Center in Egypt in 2019, which collaborates with the private sector and research institutions to develop digital solutions to social challenges. Additionally, he noted the launch of the Egyptian Charter for Responsible AI in 2023 and ongoing work on the second phase of the National AI Strategy, which aims to align with current developments in this vital field. Efforts are also underway to monitor global initiatives for regulating AI to ensure its inclusive and non-discriminatory application.

On the sidelines of the forum, Talaat met with Budi Arie Setiadi, Indonesia's Minister of Communications and Informatics, in the presence of Yasser El-Shimy, Egypt's Ambassador to Indonesia. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Egypt and Indonesia in the fields of communications and information technology. The two sides agreed to open new avenues for collaboration, allowing Indonesia to benefit from Egypt's digital transformation projects and initiatives in digital capacity building and training.

During the meeting, Talaat expressed Egypt's readiness to share its expertise and experience in digital transformation with Indonesia, inviting Indonesian companies to invest in Egypt's outsourcing sector and capitalize on the country's competitive advantages. He also encouraged Indonesian youth to enroll in the University of Informatics Egypt, one of the leading universities in the Middle East and Africa specializing in communications, information technology, and related fields.

For his part, Indonesia's Minister of Communications and Informatics underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation between Egypt and Indonesia in communications and information technology, including the exchange of expertise in digital transformation and maximizing the benefits of digitization to achieve economic progress. He highlighted the long-standing cooperative relationship between Indonesia and Egypt, noting that Egypt was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Indonesia following its independence.