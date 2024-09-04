(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Trillion (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a company focused on oil and natural production for Europe and Türkiye with assets in Türkiye, today provided a production update for the SASB gas field, noting that the SASB revitalization program realized the complete payback of recent perforation costs. According to the update, the Guluc-2, South Akcakoca-2, West Akcakoca-1 and Akcakoca-3 wells started production over a staggered period from July 9 to July 28 and have already produced 140MMcf, representing a 35-day payoff of the recent perforation CAPEX. Gas production from the Akcakoca platform has averaged 4.6 MMcf/d since the perforation program concluded.

The company also provided a production update for its oil and gas fields. This update highlighted robust performance and strategic developments, noting that the 100% gas production from SASB (95% from Guluc-2 and South Akcakoca-2 and 5% from West Akcakosa-1) was about 133.13 MMcf during August. This translated to gross revenue of US$1,456,400 and a Trillion 49% value of US$713,640 at a realized Natural Gas price of about US$10.94. The company's gross oil revenue from Cendere was US$342,700. According to the update, the company realized a total gross production revenue of US$1,056,340 in August. Trillion Energy's August performance underscores the company's growing position in the European energy market.

To view the full press releases, visit



and



About Trillion Energy International Inc.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on



and the

company's website .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TRLEF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN