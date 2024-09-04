How Clorox Is Providing (A Convoy Of) Hope Through Product Donations

(MENAFN- 3BL) Through a partnership with Convoy of Hope, we've been able to support communities across the U.S. in their recovery following natural disasters.

More than 200 truckloads have been donated so far this year through this American faith-based nonprofit organization, which provides food, supplies and humanitarian services to impoverished or needy populations throughout the world. The deliveries included over 21,000 products, including Pine-Sol, Clorox bleach and assorted wipes, Kingsford charcoal and pellets, and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing products. They were sent to places recovering from disasters such as hurricanes Beryl and Debbie; wildfires in California and New Mexico; flooding in the Midwest and Southeast U.S.; and tornadoes in Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, Iowa, Texas, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, and Louisiana.

Recipients of these products, often located in rural areas and in desperate need of supplies after disasters, can't afford them. Through this partnership, we were able to give people in these communities access to basic cleaning supplies, cooking products and more - reinforcing our IGNITE strategy of delivering purpose-driven growth that not only maximizes economic profit but also makes a meaningful, positive impact on the world around us.