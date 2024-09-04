CGB Announces Flexible, Remote Work System For Qatar Government Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Development Bureau (CGB) announced that the Council of Ministers in Qatar approved today the flexible work and remote work system in government agencies, to be implemented on September 9, 2024.

The decision will allow employees to reconcile their work and families, and works to empower the most vulnerable groups such as working mothers and people with disabilities.

It allows employees to work according to flexible timing, provided that the number of official hours is met and that this does not affect work needs and requirements in the government agency.

The system comes within the framework of achieving the human and social development pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030, and represents a positive step towards achieving the third national development strategy 2024-2030.

The most prominent features of the“flexible work and remote work” system for employees working in government agencies, which will be implemented starting from September 29, 2024, include:

7 work hours daily, starting from 7am to 2pm. Employees will be allowed to attend work from 6:30 and as late as 8:30 without affecting work requirements, provided that the employee completes official working hours.

An employee is entitled to reduction in working hours due to disability, medical reasons, or two hours meant for nursing (for employed mothers). The aofrementioned employees will also be allowed to attend work late with what is proportional to the hours due to them, provided that the employee completes official working hours.

The head of the government agency may, upon the proposal of the director of the administrative unit, allow some employees to work remotely, not exceeding 30% of the total employees in the administrative unit in each government agency, for a period of one week annually.

For Qatari mothers with children not exceeding the age of 12, they will be allowed remote work for a period of one month annually.

The system excludes employees who work in a shift-system setting, as well as other parties whose work conditions and requirements contradict with the system.