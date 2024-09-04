Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services Award Big Wave Systems Contract To Support Health Insurance Consumers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Wave Systems, developer of Help On Demand, is proud to announce that it was awarded a prime contract for the as part of a program to enhance the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ability to provide support for consumers looking for insurance.

Big Wave Systems' premier product, Help On Demand, utilizes an advanced that transforms lead and referral routing. Powered by Synapse technology, this system leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to intelligently pair consumers with the ideal healthcare brokers. This ensures individuals receive timely and tailored assistance in obtaining their healthcare plans.

"We are delighted to persist as the technology partner catering to the lead and referral distribution requirements of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services," expressed John Kurath, CEO of Big Wave Systems. "Help On Demand's lead management technology delivers an unmatched degree of accuracy and effectiveness. This partnership empowers Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to seamlessly link individuals with a certified health insurance enroller capable of offering them the aid they require, ultimately enriching their overall experience."

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is the federal agency responsible for administering healthcare programs in the United States. They oversee the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and manage the federal health insurance marketplace, which provides access to health coverage for millions of Americans via their healthcare website.

The exciting partnership between Big Wave Systems and CMS shows just how committed both organizations are to making a positive difference. Together, they're working hard to bring a higher level of service to the insurance experience for individual nationwide using federal health care exchange.

About Big Wave Systems:

Big Wave Systems transforms businesses through technology. Anchored by its proprietary Synapse technology, Big Wave specializes in intelligent lead distribution, revolutionizing how organizations capitalize on opportunities. Their dedicated team of experts has a client-centric approach, to ensure its solutions are tailored to fit each client's business needs and configured to drive growth. The technology is now powering many of the health insurance exchanges across the country and its new eSign product Consent On Demand. To learn more, visit

BigWaveSystems.

